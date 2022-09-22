The best games that can be played on Netflix

- Advertisement -

He wants to make his way in the world of video at any cost, to the point that very recently they announced an exclusive agreement with Ubisoft and they are constantly updating the catalog of titles available on the platform. Therefore, it is worth taking a look at those games that make a difference, as some are very well done.

Netflix games stand out for being fun, simple and addictive, as well as offering many hours of entertainment.

The Netflix games division is taking its first steps, but the truth is that they are taking it very seriously. There are now more than 20 titles available, some of which are top-tier. Here we will tell you which are those games that you cannot miss for everything they offer.

– Asphalt Xtreme: a game focused on frenetic racing full of speed. Its strong point is that it has many cars to unlock, which can be customized to your liking. It should also be noted that the on-screen controls are very comfortable, they provide a comfortable experience, as if it were a portable console.

– Bowling Ballers: You will take control of a bowling ball, but the objective is to dodge obstacles, jump over huge ramps and collect coins to improve your skills. It is a simple but challenging game that will test your reflexes in each of the available levels.

– Into the Breach: We arrive at a tactical role-playing game where you will have to think coldly about every move you make. The objective is to set up a camp as best as possible to protect humanity from giant alien insects. It has a large number of accessories, weapons, cosmetic items, etc.

– Into the Dead 2: You must fight against huge zombie hordes. It is a frantic shooting game, you will have to make your way with all your arsenal to reunite with your family. Each level has a good balance between risk and reward, if you choose the most difficult path, the gift for passing the world will be greater, but it will also increase the probability of failing the mission.

– Krispee Street: you have to look for people and objects that are hidden, for this you will have a series of clues. For each objective you find, you will receive points so that the next mission becomes easier for you because you will receive more and better indications of where what you have to find is.

– Moonlighter: It is an isometric Netflix video game very similar to Zelda. The mechanics consists of descending into dungeons to find new artifacts and defeat the enemies that lie in those places. The more complicated the area, the better the reward, but for this you will have to avoid all kinds of deadly traps.