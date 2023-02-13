The best games like “God of War” for mobile

- Advertisement -

God of War is a video game saga that began on the legendary PlayStation 2 console, where it gained fame and its legacy has reached the present as one of the best hack and slash video games of all time. Now, you can have a similar experience on your smartphone with the best mobile games Similar to God of War, these have great gameplay and are also challenging like a Soulslike game.

Several mobile titles in the hack and slash genre offer very God of War-like themes and gameplay.

In this way, if you are a faithful follower of the entire God of War saga, here you will know which are the best mobile games similar to God of War. You can be sure that they will surprise you, they have good graphics, the level design is impeccable and the story is well told and interesting.

– Shadowblood: We start with one of the best role-playing and hack and slash titles for smartphones. You will have to select your character’s class and develop their abilities so that you can face waves of monsters that will become stronger and more fearsome as you progress.

- Advertisement -

–Evil Lands: an online action RPG video game that puts you in an open world full of quests, secrets, weapons, treasures, enemies and stories. The best of Evil Lands is its fluid, comfortable and complicated combat due to the hardness of the rivals. You will have to think carefully about each movement so as not to fall on the battlefield, the good news is that the on-screen controls are perfect.

–Blade of God: we come to the game most similar to God of War that you will find. It is a third-person hack and slash that places a lot of emphasis on epic and bloody combat where blows and swords are the protagonists. The combat mechanics are satisfactory and the graphics are above the rest, they look really good.

–ScourgeBringer: a 2D Metroidvania-like title that mixes with the exploratory genres typical of rogue-lite games. Here you will embody a warrior who will make his way through various dungeons that hold many dangers and treasures. As for the fights, they are very similar to Devil May Cry, that is, frantic and full of combos. It should also be noted that ScourgeBringer’s art style is remarkable.

– Grimvalor: For many, this is one of the best mobile games today. It is the ideal combination between the action genre and hack and slash in a 2D setting. Here the combat is elegant and the platforms and obstacles demand agility with the controls. The fight is comforting, it will make you feel like a real hero.