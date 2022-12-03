The best games in the Diablo saga on Android

- Advertisement -

The games in the saga western action role-playing Diablo it is one of the most beloved on PC. But his legacy also reaches the world of mobile phones. With the Blizzard release of Diablo Immortal came the first official installment for mobile devices, and new players were immersed in the fantasy and the fight against monsters and demons.

Today it is possible to play classic PC titles on Android

In this selection the user will find Diablo Immortal, versions adapted to Android of Diablo I and II, as well as some titles heavily influenced by the Blizzard saga. These are dungeon exploration games with action and combat in real time, which you can take everywhere and play without problems from your mobile.

Devil Immortal

The MMORPG inspired by the Diablo saga it was released in June 2022 and has garnered positive and negative reviews alike. Among the positive aspects is the gameplay, its combats and graphics, but on the negative, a weak story, regular voice acting and a strong focus on micro transactions stand out.

At playable level it is an adventure packed with action and special effects of great quality. But the biggest criticism is in its plot and how it ties incongruously with the rest of the Diablo universe.

Diablo I and II

The Original Diablo and its sequelDespite what many believed, it can be played on Android. Although Blizzard has not released an official port of the game, there is a website that uses the game’s source code to run the game automatically. The title can be played in the Shareware version, that is to say, it has limitations in terms of available classes, objects, and dungeon traversal. But if you own the original game, you can load the DIABDAT.MPQ file and play it without any restrictions.

Dungeon Quest

With a slightly more childish visual style, but excellent battles in real time, this game shows the isometric perspective of Diablo and immerses the player in a fantasy world. The adventure includes online game mode and numerous dungeons to find treasures and equipment for the warriors.

isabel

With a aesthetic very similar to that of Diablo, Iesabel is an action challenge and hack’n slash for Android. The story revolves around a prophecy about the end of the world and a series of demons that you will have to face using magic, swords, spears and all kinds of medieval weapons.

Titan Quest

Other adventure strongly inspired by the Diablo saga. Titan Quest invites the player to explore ancient civilizations to discover their treasures and face deities and heroes of legend. Its game structure is reminiscent of Diablo’s real-time action combat and its isometric perspective is colorful but sober and loaded with magical effects.