Apps

Tech News The best games for your iOS device The new slots this year They are a vivid example of how the video game, virtual gambling and online casino industries are pushing the boundaries of what we previously thought possible in electronic media. And what these innovative industries are achieving in our smart phones is as impressive as the advancements in today’s most powerful computers and game consoles. The smartphones and tablets such as the iPhone and iPad are increasingly powerful devices, whose complexity and capacity is getting closer and closer to those of conventional laptops and computers, while still having the maximum mobility that their small size gives them. confers. That is why more and more people are considering these devices as their device of choice for session sessions. gaming and online betting, being the slots especially popular when it comes to taking advantage of the newest mobiles thanks to their fun themes and three-dimensional animations that fill each of these fun games with personality. Let’s see what are the games that we must try if we want to be gamers mobile. Super mario run

Clash of Clans

Fortnite

Online slots

The future is bright

Super mario run

Even Nintendo is betting on the success of the game on mobile phones, and the fact that we can find the legendary plumber of video games on the smallest screens is proof of this.

In Super Mario Run you can control a Mario who can only run to one side incessantly, and decide when he jumps to avoid traps, smash enemies and catch floating coins. It is the essence of Super Mario Bros, perfectly distilled for mobile. The best thing is that, although it is not a free app, you can try the first levels of this game at no cost.

Clash of Clans

Clash of Clans could already be considered one of the best mobile games for some years now, and it has managed to stay current thanks to its very solid and addictive pace of play.

In this game you must build, expand and fortify your village, and along the way we can participate in exciting battles against other players from other clans.

Clash of Clans is a free game, although you can opt for microtransactions that will grant you bonuses or speed up the most tedious parts of the game. And if you find Clash of Clans or Clash Royale boring, but you are interested in what Supercell announces next, we are pleased to share that a few months ago the developers revealed that they are coming three new games for mobiles under the banner of Clash.