The best games for Android TV [2023]

When thinking about Android games, the most normal thing is that mobile games come to mind. However, today Android is a widespread operating system and present in a wide variety of devices such as the best Smart TVs, so it is also possible to find many games that can be played from our televisions.

Games for Android TV can be played using the TV remote control or through peripherals such as Bluetooth controllers or keyboards.

The variety of games for android tv it is getting wider. Just as you can install apps on Android TV, in the Android TV app store it is possible to find a great video game catalog of all styles, from classic puzzle games to racing or card games. On Android TV you can enjoy the best fighting games, RPG titles, shooting games, tower defense games, etc.

The catalog of titles includes an impressive variety of genres. You just have to make sure that you have the right controller so that you can have fun with the amazing Android TV games in the following compilation.

–Beach Buggy Racing: is an entertaining kart racing game. This title stands out for its split-screen multiplayer mode, ideal for playing on your Android TV. In addition, the game offers a wide variety of tracks and characters to unlock. You can also continue the fun by completing daily challenges.

–Final Fantasy IV: It hardly needs an introduction, as it is one of the great classic console titles that has a very well done version for Android TV. Although it can take up a good part of the storage capacity of your device, the game is still one of the best remasters for this type of platform.

– Machinarium– is one of the classic puzzle games for Android. The title recently received updates to make it fully compatible with Android TV. In this video game you will have to help a robot that lost his girlfriend. To find it you will have to solve fun puzzles and, although the story is not very long, its aesthetics are quite attractive.

–Real Racing 3: a very complete racing game with graphics capable of squeezing the full capacity of your Android TV. Several years have passed since the release of Real Racing 3, and that is why this title has it all. You will be able to compete on more than 40 tracks, unlock more than 250 vehicles and enjoy its split-screen multiplayer mode.

–Orbia: It is an arcade title with a fairly basic premise, although well developed. In Orbia you must shoot air balls to overcome the obstacles that appear. The game features eye-catching graphics, hundreds of levels, different characters, and a multiplayer mode. Also, to play Orbia, all you have to do is use the remote control of your Android TV.

–Unkilled: This is one of the best zombie FPS releases of recent times. Unkilled includes a wide variety of missions in which you will have to face powerful bosses. In addition, thanks to the updates of the year 2016 you can also play online. This game has good graphics, much like Dead Trigger 2, which is also available for Android TV.

-“Crashlands”: It is a game that mixes action, exploration and has RPG overtones. Also, it is available for almost every platform you can think of, making it possible to play it on a number of different devices. In it, we will embody the role of a kind of space delivery man who crashes on an unknown planet, there he will have to collect materials and improve his equipment to recover the stolen cargo.

-“Odmar”: A game with a comic aesthetic, in which players must develop their skills and live adventures in a world full of dangerous mountains, forests, and deep mines. With a Viking setting, we will have to go through 24 hand-designed levels, overcoming platform and puzzle challenges.

-“Asphalt 8: Airborne”: “Asphalt” is one of the best Android racing games and now it is available for Android TVs, with the possibility to control it with the remote control. Good graphics, lots of speed and a wide variety of races and vehicles.

-«Crush Your Enemies»: A strategy game in which we will have to show our expertise and tactical skills to kill all the enemies. A simple game, but deep at the same time, with all the classic elements of computer strategy games.

-“Badlands”: For lovers of games with minimalist aesthetics like “Journey”, “Badland” is a game that will test the skills of the players, who will have to make the character cross the screen, jumping obstacles or crashing into walls. Although our character can be multiplied, each obstacle will cause “parts” to be lost, so it is important to calculate each movement well so as not to lose them all.

-“Cross Road”: A game with pixel-style graphics in which we will have to get a chicken to cross a road avoiding being run over. As in the classic “Frogger” this is not easy, although it is tremendously addictive. Also, the game offers a large number of secret characters to unlock that enhance the gameplay.

-“Fast Like a Fox”: If in the previous game we had to cross a road, this time we will have to put ourselves in the skin of a fox and run as long as we can. It is a “lateral runner” with fantastic controls that will put our reflexes to the test. With one button the fox will pick up speed and with another he will jump over obstacles; Although it may seem simple, the dynamics are much more complicated than it seems.

-“Mars: Mars”: As the name suggests, we will control an astronaut who will have to jump between platforms, playing with gravity. It is a simple game, with a classic dynamic, in which the player must know how to regulate each jump to complete the screen and not run out of fuel.

-“Zen Pinball”: This is a game that will delight pinball lovers. It includes a huge variety of boards, with different themes and licenses such as Marvel, Star Wars or The Walking Dead… Although the game only includes one board, you have to buy the rest in the game store.

-“The Walking Dead: Season One”: If you’re a fan of Kirkman’s zombie saga, you’ll love this game, as it’s based on the universe of the graphic novel. It is a narrative role-playing game in which every decision and choice that the player makes is reflected in the game’s story.

-“Super Phantom Cat”: This 2D platform game won the award for the best prize of 2016. With an 8-bit aesthetic, the player will have to overcome complicated platform levels accompanying Flash Cat, a particular cat hero.