The best games for Amazon Fire HD tablets

Nowadays, we always talk about mobile , but the truth is that the vast majority of those titles also work perfectly on a tablet. Now when it comes to the Fire HD , we know that they are not the most powerful devices on the market, but they have the capacity to run many great video games. Such is the case of racing games, fun adventure titles, disturbing horror video games, among others.

Tablets allow you to play on a larger screen, which is perfect for the vast majority of games.

Amazon Fire HD Tablets can be the perfect hub for all your entertainment needs. Therefore, here you will find out which are those games that make the difference, they will give you hours and hours of fun, do not hesitate. Let us begin!

– Crossy Road: the mechanics is simple, you will embody a chicken that has to cross an avenue full of traffic. The objective, very simple, not to die trying. The further you go, the more points you get. This is a minimalist game, well designed, addictive and extremely enjoyable.

– Drawfull 2: is the perfect video game for any party or gathering, it revolves around drawing directions that the other player has to guess. The number of words and situations is immense, two terms may not be repeated for a long time. By the way, best of all is that you can play online.

– Lego Star Wars (the complete saga): we can say that it is a classic in the world of video games. The story is true to the movie and the character and level design is impeccable. The story mode is complete and exciting, there are more than 36 scenarios and you can play it locally or online with a friend, you couldn’t ask for more.

– Minecraft: What can we say about this game that hasn’t already been said? Suffice to mention, you can get the full experience on any of the Amazon Fire HD Tablets. So, you only have to worry about building the world you have in mind and bringing it to life.

– Monument Valley: another title that is part of the library of classics, the main character is a princess who must traverse a fantastic world. Also, there are many complex riddles that you must solve to be able to pass the level, it is quite a challenge to the coefficient.

– Stardew Valley: For many it is the best farming simulation game. Of course, not only do you have to sow and nothing else, there is much more to do, such as establishing social relationships, getting to know the whole region, keeping your family and farm animals in perfect condition, and more. We could say that, in part, it is a life simulator.