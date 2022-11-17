Share on Facebook Share on LinkedIn Share on Pinterest Share on Email Share on Telegram Share on WhatsApp

Technology also makes life more enjoyable for pets, from apps to take care of them, to YouTube channels that can educate them. In addition to this, there is a large catalog of gadgets on the market that can be very useful to take care of our companions at home and in life.

There are all kinds of products on the market that can help pets when their owners are not home.

These are some of the best gadgets for pets from the actuality. They are competent gadgets that do a remarkable job.

– Gravity water dispensers: essential when there is no time to renew the animal’s water. An automatic dispenser will allow the dog to drink fresh water throughout the day. Best of all, it has antimicrobial protection and can have a capacity of up to 15 liters.

– GPS tracker: It’s no secret to anyone that cats are independent pets who love to explore the outdoors. For this reason, it is important that the kitten has a tracker so that the owner knows where it is, thus preventing it from getting lost or straying too far from home.

– Food dispensers: another device that is increasingly common in all homes with a pet. It makes it possible to program up to four different food rations per day and will control the portion of them, which is perfect for animals that are complying with a strict diet.

– Smart surveillance camera: It is used to know what the pet is doing when the owner is not at home. This type of camera has its own app that connects to the mobile to transmit the video of the guarded area throughout the day. It also has a two-way audio system, night vision and sound alerts. As well as cloud storage and compatibility with virtual assistants.

– Luminous necklaces: one of the best gadgets for pets roaming the street freely. They are very useful because they allow the animal to be seen in the distance thanks to the LED lighting of the collar. They will avoid accidents that endanger the integrity of the dog or cat.

– Hands-free strap: Designed for owners who exercise with their dog, such as jogging. It is a one-size-fits-most strap with an adjustable waist to fit any size in seconds. For greater security, it has a locking system and is extremely resistant.