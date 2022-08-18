The best gacha games for Android mobiles

- Advertisement -

Currently, has many genres when it comes to video , it goes beyond RPG titles and adventure games. You also have at your disposal the best games, which base their mechanics and gameplay on capsule and toy vending machines. In this way, every time the player completes a mission, he will randomly receive characters, cosmetic items, powers, etc.

Gacha games are based on chance, you cannot select the type of reward you will receive for fulfilling a goal.

Now, even though there are multiple gacha titles out there, not all of them are worth your time. For this reason, here we will say which are, really, the best that you can download on your Android mobile. So your experience will be satisfactory and you will get many hours of fun.

– Another Eden: its great point in favor is that it focuses on the narrative, it does not seek to force microtransactions and it is free. The person will play at whatever pace they please, it has gacha elements that are perfectly fused with traditional JRPG gameplay, so it offers a lot.

– Arknights: focuses its game mechanics on tower defense, it requires a real strategy to win, it is quite a challenge. It also offers a good mix of other styles, such as collecting cards that give different powers and advantages that will be necessary to advance.

– Honkai Impact 3rd: It is a title that has as its protagonist the combat mechanics, which is well polished and very addictive. But that’s not all, a great point in favor is that the story is deep and interesting, so it will keep you glued to the screen to know what will happen.

– Punishing: Gray Raven: This is a combat video game with fluid and highly polished mechanics compared to other titles in this genre. Now, it is a challenging game where knowing how to dodge on time with perfect timing is vital. The pace is fast and many combos and power-ups can be performed to defeat enemies.

– Genshin Impact: We arrive at one of the most expensive video games in history that offers an impressive open world, the graphics are great, the same with the artistic section. There are hundreds of missions to do to level up, as well as a very varied arsenal to deal with enemies.

– Guardian Tales: it’s made for Zelda fans, which is great news. The gameplay is focused on dungeon fighting, puzzle solving, and 2D combat. For its part, the gacha is there to speed up the process of character evolution, but it is not mandatory. In addition, the story is funny and cute, it is a title worth playing.