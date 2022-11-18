The best free VPNs for iPhone

- Advertisement -

A VPN is a computer network technology that enables a secure extension of the local area network over a public or uncontrolled network, such as the Internet. There are many interesting options on the market, such as VPNs to watch content from other countries and the best free VPNs that do a top-notch job on iPhone.

Now there is no need to pay for a good service when it comes to a VPN, there are plenty of great options out there.

Finding worthwhile free VPNs is not an easy job on iOS because the system is rigorous and closed. Therefore, here we have created a list with the best of the best. They are free services that offer a large number of servers and fast and secure connections.

– ProtonVPN: one of the best options because its bandwidth is unlimited. There are no obstacles and you don’t have to watch ads to continue using the platform. It has more than 100 servers in the United States, the Netherlands and Japan.

- Advertisement -

–Windscribe: Initially, it offers 10 GB of free bandwidth, to get it, the person will have to register on the platform. Its great point in favor is that it allows you to change servers manually, which is a success when you have to search for a specific country or city to access a service.

– HotspotShield: it is very easy to use because the most important functions are always at hand. It has more than 160 servers available in the free plan, which are very fast and do not require registration to use them. When the limit of 500 MB is exceeded, advertising will start appearing, although the service will continue to work.

- Advertisement -

– hide.me: gives users 10 GB of free browsing per month without having to register or attach any type of data, the platform will not ask for cards or personal information, since it maintains a no-registration policy. As for the server, the app will select it manually.

- Advertisement -

–Avira Phantom: the free data limit is 500 MB, but can be increased to 1 GB with registration. Best of all, it offers encrypted browsing, DNS leak prevention, virtual IP, etc. Also, it has more than 37 servers that can be chosen manually.