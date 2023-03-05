5G News
Amazon
Android
Android Games
Apple
Apps
Apps Reviews
Artificial Intelligence
Car Tech
Celebrities
ChatGPT
Communication
Community
Computing
Crypto
Cybersecurity
Dedicated Server
Developers
Economy
Editor's Pick
Education
Egypt
Electronics
Entertainment
Entertainment
Europe
Facebook
Fb Stories
Finance
Football
Gadget
Gadget Reviews
Gadgets
Game Reviews
Gaming
General
Google
Hardware
Health
How to?
HomeTech NewsAppsThe best free VPNs

The best free VPNs [2023]

Tech NewsApps

Published on

By Brian Adam
- Advertisement -

Currently, there are many free VPNs on the market, but you should be careful as some of them could expose your personal data. For this reason, it is important to choose a platform that is really secure and that offers you a first-rate service to have a VPN to watch Netflix movies and series or to get cheaper plane tickets.

Yes, it is possible to trust a free VPN that comes from a reliable and recognized system.

Here we have gathered the best free VPNs that you can find today, they are professional platforms that will shield your information correctly. You can download any of them with complete confidence, you will navigate without problems because the system is fast, there will be no errors or annoying slowdowns.

– ProtonVPN: Its great point in favor is that it offers unlimited data without having to spend a single euro. The browsing speed is fast, so it will be useful to use it on any streaming platform to access content from another country. Proton VPN is open source and constantly receives updates.

There is already a date for the launch of the new version of Microsoft 365, when will it be?

- Advertisement -

Free VPN in 2023

– PrivateVPN: This is the perfect app for accessing the entire library of Netflix USA, Disney Plus, Amazon Prime Video, etc. You will not have any impediment, in addition, the free version allows 10 GB of data at maximum speed per month. In terms of speed, PrivateVPN is above average.

free vpn for mobile

–Windscribe: a VPN that works well on both computers and mobiles. It will be useful to unblock streaming content and simultaneous connections are unlimited. The free version’s data limit is 10 GB and it has servers in 14 countries, which is always a plus.

- Advertisement -

Free VPN for computers

– AtlasVPN: We have come to the ideal VPN so that your personal information is safe when you are on the web, you will remain anonymous. It offers 10 GB of data per month and the connection speed is good, there are no unexpected drops or slowdowns. The free platform has support for two countries and allows two devices connected at the same time.

Apps for safe browsing

- Advertisement -

– hide.me: its differential quality is that it has P2P support, something that is useful when you are going to download content in torrents. The VPN’s customization capacity is high, you will adapt every detail as you prefer. The servers are located in five countries, it has a live chat that doubles as customer support, and the data limit is 10 GB.

Apps to protect information

– TunnelBear: the interface is clean and easy to use, the most important tools are at hand. It has the ability to unlock the entire Netflix USA catalog and the data limit is 500 MB, a point against it if what you want is to watch movies or series on the Internet.

Apps to shield data

WordPress forces to update a plugin due to important vulnerability detected

- Advertisement -

Latest articles

Tech News

Alphabet’s Intrinsic Acquires Majority of Open Robotics

Today, Open Robotics, which is the organization that includes the nonprofit Open Source Robotics...
Tech News

Pixel Watch receives small change in the interface linked to Google Assistant

the smart watch Google Pixel Watch received a visual adjustment which can relieve users...

More like this

By AEREZONA DEVELOPERS
Office #31, 3rd Floor, Frahan Plaza
G-11 Markaz, Islamabad.
Contact: +923003308001
email: [email protected]

© 2021 voonze.com BY AEREZONA DEVELOPERS.