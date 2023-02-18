The best free games for Android [2023]

- Advertisement -

Find free games on Android that are really worthwhile is not an easy task, as many of them start out free, but then require small payments to get going. Despite this, the truth is that there is an interesting catalog that you can take full advantage of, since there are free games that have excellent 3D graphics that are challenging and fun. platform games to entertaining action titles that will fill your leisure hours with good entertainment.

Many free games on Android offer a first-rate experience, you will have hours of guaranteed fun

The list of free video games on Android is extensive, but not all the titles that are available are equally good. For this reason, here you will find those games that you have to install on your Android mobile because they do provide polished and exciting gameplay. These are the best free Android games of the year:

– Alto’s Odyssey: one of the best free mobile games. Although it is not new, it still has simple and addictive mechanics, to that we must add some beautiful graphics and a relaxing game style. Logically, the game is free and only has a few ads that are not annoying.

– Asphalt 9: Legends: Oddly enough, this game is free. This is one of the best mobile racing video games, the circuits are unique in their style, they are full of ramps, obstacles and speed boosters. On top of that, it has powerful graphics, it looks great, the modeling of the cars is amazing.

– EA Sports Games: You’ve got plenty to choose from here because EA games won’t break the bank. You will have at your disposal Madden NFL Overdrive, FIFA Soccer, NBA Live Mobile, UFC, etc. Nothing will be left out, so rest assured that the world of sports will be covered.

– Genshin Impact: this mixture of action RPG with gacha elements is one of the most famous video games today. The story mode is entertaining, dense and full of twists. Also, the graphics and gameplay are impressively good, much of its fame is a product of those two qualities.

-Roblox: we arrive at a sandbox where there are no limits to creativity. You will have all the freedom you want to build your own city, best of all, you can do it in the company of your friends, so the experience it offers is one of the most complete in this field.

–Pocket City: it’s the closest thing to SimCity, which is good news. Here you will have the ability to raise roads, residential and commercial areas, buildings, etc. You will also have to deal with the city’s economy and crime, two very deep things, so you will have to make your decisions very well so as not to go bankrupt.

– Hellrider 3: It is a very fun racing game, the gameplay is similar to Mario Kart, which is good news. Its graphics are 3D and it has multiple game modes.

– Cookies Must Die: It might be one of the best free games on Android, suffice to say that it won the 2020 Indies Game Festival award for best title. It is one of those video games that you have to install on your mobile. The story is funny, a factory has started to produce mutant cookies that you must destroy to save the world.

– Flip Range: The mechanics are very simple, you’ll have to make good jumps to achieve an excellent landing with your character. It’s a parkour game and your objective revolves around getting as many points as possible in each stunt. The graphics are good and the game will test your skill.

–Assassin’s Creed Rebellion: This is an RPG video game from one of the most mythical sagas created by Ubisoft. The mobile version has a remarkable performance and the title captivates from the start. The player must build his brotherhood and choose his leader, including Ezio, Aguilar or Shao Jun.

– The trail: we have arrived at a title that makes a difference, to begin with, it was designed by Peter Molyneux. It is an adventure video game with one of a kind art design, in order to survive, the player will have to explore, craft and trade, he will have to exploit his environment to the maximum.

–Tennis Clash: The addictive and fun sports game could not be missing. Its controls are intuitive and easy to master, but this makes it a really competitive title, which is perfect for its multiplayer. It offers daily tournaments to face players from all over the world and the games are short, lasting no more than three minutes.