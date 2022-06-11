The best free apps to make video calls

whatsapp escritorio llamada.jpg
If you want to stay in touch with your family and friends, but they are far away, you can use an app that allows you to make free video calls and see them as if they were just a few meters from you.

Video calling apps are perfect for meetings, talking with friends, and getting together with family.

In this article we list some applications that can be used without downloading them, which makes things a lot easier. We will also take into account those that allow at least ten or more participants in their free version. Let us begin!

– Zoom: It is one of the most popular video call applications because it offers many advantages that make a difference. Zoom allows a maximum of 100 participants, the time limit for individual meetings is 40 minutes, the same for group hearings. In addition to this, it allows you to share the screen and record meetings. Really, you can’t ask for more.

Improve video calling apps

– Webex: It has been specially designed for videoconferencing, with work and productivity in mind. The free mode of the app is very competent, allowing meetings of up to 100 people and a time limit per event of 50 minutes where the screen can be shared.

Platforms for video calls

– Google Meet: It is one of the most intuitive and easy to use means. It is used to chat and talk on video calls with work colleagues, friends and family, the only requirement is that users must have a Google account, which is not a big impediment today. Google Meet allows meetings of 100 people, the time limit for individual events is 24 hours and for group events 60 minutes. You can also share the screen whenever you want.

Apps to easily make online calls

– Microsoft Teams: it is currently one of Slack’s direct competitors. Although its objective is business, the truth is that the free version for making video calls is excellent. It can support a maximum of 100 participants and each meeting will last 60 minutes. Logically, you can share the screen without problems.

You call online in 2022

