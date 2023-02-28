The best free apps for Android phones [2023]

- Advertisement -

Today we present you the best free apps that you can use on your Android mobile today. Best of all, they are useful and productive applications that will help you in your day to day or that will make your life easier and more entertaining. The fact that they do not cost a single euro does not mean that they offer a bad service. On the contrary, they will adapt to what you need and they will become your allies.

There are great apps out there for free, this is one of the strengths of Android that you won’t find anywhere else.

Here we have gathered the best free apps for Android mobiles today. It is an extensive list in which we will only expose the best of the best, applications that are perfectly designed, and that will complement others that we have already offered as the best apps to watch free movies. You can be sure that you will find several that will be to your liking. Let us begin!

– 1Weather: for many, the most complete weather app on Android. Reports on current weather conditions, real-time forecasts, radars, data on the weather that could be in the coming days, a sun and moon tracker, etc. Furthermore, the interface is minimalist, clean and easy to use.

- Advertisement -

– Niagara Launcher: ideal for those who are looking to change the mobile home screen for something out of the ordinary. The applications will be organized through an alphabetical list that will be the replacement of the app drawer. This results in a simple user experience, free of unnecessary features.

– Bitwarden Password Manager: a free password manager that does a good job. You will have the support of a vault that will shield your usernames and passwords. You will store all the information you want without any complications. It should be noted that it has 256-bit AES encryption and is open source.

–Moon+Reader: It will allow you to read your electronic books comfortably, it is among the best free apps of this type. It will be compatible with any format, including EPUB and MOBI. It also has a lot of customization tools like line spacing, font scaling, etc.

- Advertisement -

–Blue Mail: It has a simple and attractive design focused on the organization of emails. Likewise, it supports almost any email that is on the market and offers color coding for the distribution of emails. Something interesting is that it works on Android Wear, notifications will reach your smart watch.

- Advertisement -

–Notion: we reached a center of personal and team productivity. In Notion you can create a private or shared workspace that you can customize to your heart’s content. It has tools of all kinds, such as tables, bookmarks, images, text snippets, toggle links, files, and more.

–Cookmate: It has a catalog of cookbooks with hundreds of recipes with different levels of complexity and also allows you to store your personalized dishes. A useful function is that recipes can be imported from any Internet portal, which is ideal for increasing the library of menus.

–Canvas: It is used to edit photos quickly and is easy to use, it is the perfect application to optimize the images that you upload to social networks. It has hundreds of templates, filters, fonts, etc. From the same app you have the possibility to share your creations directly with any social network.

–CreditKarma: a financial application that makes it possible to check your credit score for free and will notify you when there are important changes in it. One useful thing is that it exposes information about the credit cards that you can classify according to your credit score.

– PicsArt Photo Editor: It is focused on photo editing and it is one of the best free apps because it has many amazing features. From the platform you will be able to stretch, distort, crop and apply filters to the images. In addition, it has beautification tools, collage makers and double exposure blending.

– Gboard: is the official Google keyboard and stands out for being simple and useful. It has gesture typing, various themes, voice typing, emoji search, GIF support, and more. Something unique is that it makes it possible to search the web without leaving the keyboard or the app you’re in.

– Whisk: If you don’t know what to cook, this app will be your number one ally. With it you will organize recipes, plan meals, write down ingredients and the size of the portions so that the dish you are preparing is delicious. With the press of a button, it will make a shopping list that will be based on the foods you use the most to prepare your meal.

–Google Drive: This Google suite is the perfect support for everything that has to do with office automation. You will find a platform to write documents, make spreadsheets and present slides, but you will also take notes, make backup copies and store the information you want.

–Woebot: an emotional self-care assistant, it serves to process difficult emotions and life events that cannot be overcome in a few days. The goal of the app is that you carry out an objective self-assessment so that you know what is happening and attend a therapist. It has many exercises to improve mental and emotional health.

–Google Maps: one of the best free apps of 2023 because it is one of the most useful today. With Maps you will check the traffic in real time, the best routes you can take to get to a specific point, receive directions to find the way to the place you marked and much more, it works perfectly.

– Adobe Acrobat Reader: one of the best supports to read PDF documents without errors or annoying requirements. It has configurable view modes, cloud storage, bookmarks and tables of contents so that you work with the file in the most comfortable and simple way possible.

– Imgur and Giphy: are two image databases that are perfect for finding funny GIFs, funny photos, and anything else that is geared towards entertainment. For its part, Imgur is the image upload service used by Reddit. Both are completely free and you can use them at the same time.

–Microsoft To Do: made to create a list of interests that is organized in a sleek interface, free of annoying distractions. The app has the ability to suggest tasks based on what you organize and set delivery patterns, deadlines, or things you couldn’t meet in the last few days.

– Musicolet: one of the best free apps because it is a basic music player with useful features. It allows you to make playlists, edit tags, organize albums, browse files and attach lyrics because the system supports built-in lyrics (LRC).

– Nova Launcher: the most complete launcher for Android because you will modify any aspect without unnecessary limitations. This launcher supports icon packs, which can be arranged as you wish. It also allows you to customize the app drawer, the type of scrolling, and much more.