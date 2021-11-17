The best food is on your mobile

We live in a society in constant change, especially with regard to the adaptation we make to mobile technologies. Smartphones and their use is changing the way we understand the world and the way we relate to others. Take as an example the way in which we conceive food. In this sense, it is worth highlighting the unstoppable growth rate that the petition for food delivery through mobile applications.

Italian food is by far the most requested to be brought home in most countries, including Spain. An example of the technology-food delivery relationship is the mobile application; Bite into the Pasta. An app that offers a unique opportunity to its users to choose the menu of the Italian restaurant that they like the most in their city. A great help, on the other hand, so that these businesses can increase sales by expanding their clientele.

Advantages of mobile restaurant applications

Nowadays, every restaurant that offers food outside its facilities should have its own application if it does not want to lose market share or increase its sales. The inhabitants of the big cities, due to their particular way of life, always fast-paced, cook their food less and less, resorting to food delivery restaurants whenever necessary..

It is not surprising, because the advantages and benefits that are received from being able to receive food at home with all the comfort in the world are not few. Sometimes, ordering food at home has the surprise of having prices even cheaper than at the premises itself.

1. The food you want today

With mobile applications of the favorite restaurants or that encompass more than one type of food, the user will have access to endless delicious dishes at the moment. The variety is huge with a smartphone at hand and internet access; Italian food, Chinese, sushi, fish and chips, Indian, Korean, Thai, tapas, traditional Spanish, tacos and Mexican food …

2. Easy and intuitive

The visualization of the menus and the way to order the food you want at home is very easy to carry out. The programmers of these applications apply all their knowledge to make it as easy as possible to navigate the charts, know the prices … complete the orders. No more talking to someone and not understanding you for not speaking the language well, or for being excessively indecisive or shy.

3. For all tastes

In the vast majority of restaurants there are options for children or gluten-free food, to give a couple of examples of special foods. With food delivery applications, no one will feel excluded, there will be no risk that one of the diners is vegan and the chosen restaurant does not serve this type of dish. Food delivery apps solve this type of problem, locating in different businesses the food that satisfies all the guests.

4. Security in transfers

The payment systems used by food delivery businesses are digital and, in addition to offering different possibilities, credit card, debit card, transfer, or paypal among others, they are completely safe.

5. Save time and money

Restaurants constantly offer deals through digital networks that customers can take advantage of from their homes. Competition in the sector makes online cards somewhat cheaper, in many cases, than those offered at the table, since they eliminate the service personnel, the cost of cleaning, and the expenses associated with the time that is spent inside the premises. On the other hand, it is quite obvious that the times dedicated to eating can be optimized. Calling in advance will have the food ready for a specific time, avoiding wasting hours in travel or preparations.