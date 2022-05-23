The best fitness trackers of 2022

Share on Facebook Share on LinkedIn Share on Pinterest Share to Email Share on Telegram Share on WhatsApp

If you want to monitor your daily exercise and also your health status, having an activity bracelet can be of great help. These gadgets can measure your amount of oxygen in your blood, your heart rate, your pulse, the steps you take…



There are many options on the market, so choosing the one that best suits your needs will be essential. In addition to the price, you should take into account the functionalities that each one has, as well as its design. An important aspect is, for example, the size of the screen, and how intuitive it is to handle its interface.

Being a small device, the easier it is to see and interact with the screen, the better. Another aspect that you should take into account is the battery, which will give the gadget more or less autonomy. That said, this is our selection of the best activity bracelets in 2022:

-Fitbit Inspire 2: Fitbit, which was bought by Google last year, has a very wide range of fitness trackers. The Fitbit Inspire 2 is one of the most complete, because its price is quite affordable considering that it also includes a one-year subscription to Fitbit Premium, which gives access to many additional features.

The device stands out for its great autonomy, since the battery is available to work for up to 10 days. It allows monitoring daily activity for more than a week without any problem and, among other aspects, collects data on the quality of sleep and heart rate.

-Honor Band 5: Good value for money, it has a sporty and very light design. Its screen is 0.95 inches and has resistance up to 50 meters deep in the water. Its battery provides autonomy for more than seven days active and 20 standby.

The Honor Band 5 can count the calories consumed, the heart rate, the oxygen in the blood… and even tracks and measures the quality of sleep.

-Xiaomi Mi Band 6: Its 1.56-inch color screen is one of the strengths of this activity bracelet that has unbeatable quality at an affordable price. It is water resistant -up to 5 atmospheres- and its battery has up to 14 days of autonomy.

It has more than 30 training modes and is capable of monitoring the duration of the exercises, the calories consumed, the oxygen in the blood, the quality of sleep, the heart rate… among others.

-Huawei Band 4 Pro: Its 0.95-inch full color AMOLED screen has a remarkable resolution of 240×120 pixels. It has an artificial intelligence system that monitors physical activity and heart rate with total precision and can measure steps, calories, distance, blood oxygen saturation… among others.

-Samsung Galaxy Fit 2: It has a 1.1-inch full color AMOLED screen, is waterproof and sports a very striking compact sports design. Its autonomy is 15 days and allows you to receive notifications of calls and messages by synchronizing it with the mobile phone.

