The best Final Fantasy games for mobile

By Brian Adam
final-fantasy is a video game saga created and distributed by Square Enix. The plot of these games revolves around a fantasy world and is part of the genre of RPG titles. Currently, the franchise has millions of fans around the world and is available on multiple devices, such as Android mobiles.

The Final Fantasy mobile games are very well done, offering top-notch gameplay that is entertaining.

The Google Play Store has its own versions of the game, many of which stand out as excellent. They are very complete, they have a magnificent story, a polished gameplay and the graphics are also well cared for. Next, we will give a list of the best titles of this saga for Android smartphones.

– Final Fantasy Dimensions: offers a complete JRPG experience that is divided into thirteen episodes that are played as individual stories, each with its own plot and characters. As for the combat, it remains faithful to the turn-based fighting mechanics, where each fighter must fulfill a specific task.

– Final Fantasy VI: a new version of the classic title that has improved graphics and very well adapted controls. Another key point is that the user interface has been improved, making it possible to play comfortably on mobile. Something vital is that you have to be familiar with the saga to understand this version.

– Final Fantasy VIII Remastered: we arrive at an HD version of the epic PS1 title. The best thing is that everything that the classic video game has is present in this installment for mobile phones. The characters have a lot of skills to improve, the combat flows without any slowdown, and the story is captivating.

– Final Fantasy Brave Exivus: this game was made from scratch for mobile, which means that the on-screen controls are perfect. From the panel you can activate any command and the gaming experience is complete. There is a huge overworld to explore and a plot full of very interesting and unexpected plot twists.

– Final Fantasy Tactics: War Of The Lions: a delivery that has a lot of combat and history. The plot revolves around politics and the gameplay is totally strategic. You have to think very well about each movement so as not to lose the characters in the battle.

