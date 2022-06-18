The best fighting games for Android mobiles

If you like fighting and fighting games, you should know that Android has a large number of them. In the same way that in recent weeks we have offered you lists of the best puzzle video games, a complete catalog of Star Wars titles, excellent FPS games… among others, in this article you will find the best fighting gamessince they are one of the most sought after and played genres by all types of users.

Android has very well done fighting titles, with excellent mechanics and really entertaining.

Below are those fighting video games that you have to try on your mobile. They are the best of their kind, so you can be sure they will give you many hours of fun. In addition, they have fantastic graphics and polished and intuitive gameplay.

– Punch Boxing 3D: a boxing simulator that will test your patience, since you will have to think about each move. The most important thing is to take good cover and hit at the right time to score points or knock your opponent to the mat. The game looks great and the controls on the screen are comfortable, you won’t need a controller.

– Astrocraft: offers a fighting arena that revolves around increasing character skills and character style. You have to pass missions to level up and be able to stand face to face with other players in multiplayer. The combat mechanics are simple and colorful, perfect for adding points in playability and attractiveness.

– Brawlhalla: We have reached one of the best fighting games of the moment. It’s pretty similar to Super Smash Bros, which is good. Each character has their own attacks and abilities, and the controls can be customized. It has several game modes and an online multiplayer.

– Injustice 2 Mobile: It has everything a player requires to have a good time. Good graphics, simple fighting mechanics and destruction. It should be noted that the characters are the mythical heroes of DC Comics (Batman, Superman, Aquaman), so this adds a unique touch.

– The King of Fighters ALLSTAR: the gameplay is similar to that of Mortal Kombat, you will have to mash buttons to make combos and special blows. It is also easy to play and has a large number of characters. It features online PvP, cooperative play, and a campaign option, something rare in this genre.