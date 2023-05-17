The best Father’s Day gifts in 2023 (UK)

Dads don’t always get the credit they deserve. All too often they’re the butt of jokes about their terrible humour, their poor grip on technology, and haphazard kitchen skills — all of which are sometimes true, of course.

But dads deserve their own day. They are, after all, our dads — some of best, most reliable people in the world. A lot of us wouldn’t know how to navigate this tricky thing called life without their expert guidance and support.

Father’s Day exists to show all the dads out there how important they are. And even though he probably insists that you don’t have to get him anything, Father’s Day is a special opportunity to show your appreciation.

When is Father’s Day in 2023?

Father’s Day this year falls on June 18 in the UK. Grab your calendar, circle the date, and don’t forget it.

Fortunately, you still have plenty of time to get your dad the perfect gift — but don’t rest on your laurels and leave it too late. Consider this a friendly warning. We wouldn’t want you to forget and cause disappointment. Nobody wants that.

Who is Father’s Day for?

Father’s Day is for your dad, of course. But not just for your dad.

Father’s Day is a day to celebrate all the father figures in your life: Granddads, uncles, big brothers, step-dads, or anyone else who has stepped up to take on a fatherly role. We’re all about spreading the love between father figures this year.

What are the best Father’s Day gifts?

We all know the standard man-gifts — gadgets, beer, shaving accessories, classic DVD box-sets. But no two dads are exactly the same.

Don’t play it safe and get him a novelty mug. It’s been done before, and it’s totally cliché. Make this the year that you get him something he’ll actually love. Whether it’s a gadget to make his life easier, a sentimental keepsake, or something that you know he wants but refuses to buy for himself. In short, get a gift that suits him perfectly and personally — not a generic gift for a generic dad.

We have tried to make the gift giving process a little easier this year by rounding up a selection of great ideas for Father’s Day. We recommend checking out everything that’s on offer, because there is something for everyone in this list.

These are the best gift ideas for this Father’s Day in 2023.