The best external hard drives and SSDs for laptops

Many times the internal storage of the computer is not enough for all the information that must be stored. In a case like this, it is best to have one of the best external hard drives and SSD for laptops. They are efficient, fast, secure and have plenty of space to store photos, videos, files, etc. They work for Windows PC and Mac computers, and are also compatible with the best Chromebooks on the market.

External hard drives stand out for being light and compact, they can be easily transported anywhere, it won’t be a problem.

So today there is no valid excuse for having to fight limited storage. The solution is as easy as buying one of the best external hard drives. Here we will give a complete list with the most notable of the moment, devices that stand out for their efficiency and quality.

– WD 1TB My Passport: its price does not exceed 50 euros in its 1 TB version, but it reaches up to 5 TB. It is the perfect ally to store thousands of photos, videos, music and documents. Enabling it is very simple, it is only a matter of connecting it to the computer and nothing else, it will be ready to do its job.

– Samsung T5 Portable SSD 1TB: It is intended for those who need very fast file transfer and processing speed. It does not matter how heavy the content is, since the work will be done in a matter of a couple of minutes.

– Sabrent Ultra Slim SATA: Designed to be carried around comfortably, it is a very thin and light hard drive, able to fit even in a pants pocket. It will be a good purchase for people who are constantly passing information from one computer to another.

– WD Blue 3D SSD: a very cheap solid state drive, its price does not exceed the barrier of 50 euros. There are several models ranging from 250 GB to 2 TB of storage. In addition, it is compatible with the most famous operating systems; Windows, macOS, ChromeOS and Linux.

– Seagate Backup Plus Hub 4TB: Its strong point is that it has a version that reaches 10 TB of storage, a real outrage. Made for users who work in the field of architecture, graphic design, editing and creation of audiovisual content, etc., who need to have hard drives or SSDs with a lot of space.