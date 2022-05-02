The best email apps for your mobile

Share on Facebook Share on LinkedIn Share on Pinterest Share to Email Share on Telegram Share on WhatsApp

Gmail is one of the most widely used email services in the world and is currently enabling a new design on the platform. In recent months it has launched some interesting new features, such as the possibility of making voice and video calls, it offers the useful function of making a backup of the account and much more. However, Gmail is not the only email application that you can use on your mobile phone.

There is a plethora of email apps on the Play Store to suit all tastes.

There are many email apps for your mobile, but it is important that the app you choose is secure, intuitive and fast. To help you with the task, if you don’t want to use Gmail, here we are going to tell you about some of the best options that you currently have and that will allow you to work in the most comfortable way possible:

– Blue Mail: it is very well designed, the user interface is clean, beautiful and intuitive. But it’s not all about appearances, Blue Mail has a handful of advanced options that focus on email management. The inbox has the ability to filter out mail that wasn’t sent by a real person, which is nice.

– Fair Email: it is part of the family of open source email apps and revolves around email privacy. All emails the person receives are opened in “Safe View,” a feature that prevents activity within the app from being tracked. The platform comes without advertising, so it offers a good design, it is minimalist, but functional.

– ProtonMail: is an app that offers extreme security to all emails that are sent from the application. It guarantees that the emails will be read, only, by the sender and the recipient. Right now, it may be the most secure option of all the email apps that are in the Play Store.

– Boxers: The strength of this app is its customization capacity, it will adapt without problems to what the user wants. It has productive features like bulk actions, quick responses, calendar integration and much more. Once configured, it is easy to access any mail, there will be no limitations.

– Spike Email: is one of the most attractive email apps, thanks to its design. The platform looks like a messaging app because it combines email with a live chat feature and collaboration tools for a workgroup. The good news is that switching between each of the sections is seamless and easy.

– Edison Mail: here the premise is that email management is an easy task. Edison Mail has a smart wizard that has the ability to remember events and create templates to speed up email writing. Spam filters work perfectly, the user will not receive unwanted content.

