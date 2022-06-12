The best e-card websites for you to give on Father’s Day

Father’s Day is getting closer every day, and as in many occasions it usually happenschoosing a gift that your dad likes can be a more complex task than it seems.

This is something that can be a little more complicated if your father is away, so if you would like to give him an eCard for Father’s Day as a gifthere you can find some of the best websites to create these eCards.

123Greetings

We started with a website called 123Greetings, which presents hundreds of different cards for each occasion, and especially for a date like Father’s Day. As you can see, there are several interesting collections so that any member of the family can givebe it son, daughter, wife, grandfather, etc.

It may have a slightly dated user interface, but considering that you can get the cards completely freeis something that can be tolerated without any problem.

cardfool

CardFool is another page of electronic cards, special because it also has a wide collection of eCards of different genres to give to dad, which can range from dad jokes or political cards, to personalized cards with your father’s photo or with texts that you choose. You can purchase eCards from CardFool for $1.99.

Paperless Post

We now come across Paperless Post, a web page that in general has been quite complete, with a friendly and well-crafted interface, well-designed templates and possibility of adding various visa aspects.

Among the ones that stand out the most is changing the color of the envelope in which the letter will go, the type of text, the writing itself and several other things, including adding photos as well. To be able to send the eCards you will have to pay with the coins of the platform (the cheapest package costs 10 dollars in exchange for 25 coins).

jib-jab

If you are looking for a page that specializes in creating animated cards, JibJab may be the best option you can find for this Father’s Day. Once you enter the official page of the platform, you will be able to see that the eCards on this website are animated clipsto which you can add your dad’s photo and a special message, and all for free.

Greetings Island

Like all the pages mentioned, Greetings Island is quite simple and easy to use, where you just have to choose a card that you like (there are some premium ones) and edit it as you want, be it the text or the images, from both the front and back of the card.