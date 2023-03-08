The best Double Dragon mobile games

- Advertisement -

Double Dragon is one of the most popular 8 and 16 bit action beat’em up games. The saga managed to establish a style that expanded into sagas like Streets of Rage and Kunio-kun. If you are looking for the best Double Dragon games for mobiles, in the same way as the best Tycoon games, here you will find a list with the best proposals.

Action adventures and hand-to-hand combat in the style of Double Dragon and Final Fight.

A journey through worlds of action and adventure inspired by science fiction, fantasy and worlds at war. Titles fully adapted for touch control on the mobile screen, to go out and walk the streets and fight without quarter against your enemies.

-Glory Samurai. Glory Samurai is inspired by Bruce Lee’s old martial arts movies. The protagonist is an aspiring martial artist who must face waves of enemies in colorful and varied environments. As he fights, he learns devastating techniques and special powers inspired by ninja techniques.

- Advertisement -

-Chrono Blade. One of the Double Dragon style mobile games that during 2023 has thousands of downloads. It is set in a world of witches and sorceresses, with 3D graphics and extensive items and special techniques. You can customize different aspects of your character and add new abilities as you unlock techniques and powers on each screen.

-Evangelion: Dawn Break. Inspired by the famous Japanese animated series Evangelion, the Dawn Break game takes aspects of Double Dragon to offer highly dynamic mobile games. Follow the best fights from the animated series and movies, facing angels and other enemies with your giant robot.

- Advertisement -

-BlazBlue RR. Among the Double Dragon-inspired mobile games of 2023, BlazBlue RR continues to gain fans. It is a fighting adventure loaded with magic and incredible animations. Its anime style, dizzying game dynamics, and adaptation to touch controls have allowed the game to stay current.

- Advertisement -

-Beat Street. Like other titles strongly inspired by the Double Dragon saga, Beat Street takes place in different city and suburban environments. It uses an ultra-pixelated graphic style, and invites the player to face anthropomorphic animals with different movements and highly varied martial techniques. When each screen ends it is possible to unlock moves, and the last levels get really difficult in terms of multiple fights on the screen.

-Dragon Spear. Another amazing adventure set in fantasy worlds. In Dragon Spear we will be able to control very powerful sorceresses and warriors, facing giants, dragons and other creatures inspired by classic fantasy books. If you enjoyed the battles of Double Dragon and Golden Ax, Dragon Spear cannot be missing from your mobile.

-Naruto Ultimate Storm. The most famous ninja of recent anime is also present with a beat’em up for Android mobiles and takes up elements from the Double Dragon games. He controls the Leaf Ninjas and their allies as they attempt to disrupt the Akatsuki organization and prevent war between the ninja nations. He controls the most popular techniques in the anime, such as the Chidori and the Rasengan, and become the most powerful ninja on Android.