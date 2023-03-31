The best Doom-like games for mobile

- Advertisement -

Doom-like games available to play on mobile usually do justice to the classic released in the year 1993. Some of the features that most attract players are the ability to kill dangerous creatures to survive and the action set on the planet Mars. Without a doubt, the game is a benchmark for the best action titles.

The mobile version of DOOM is Mighty DOOM, which has a cartoony aesthetic that may not convey the essence of the original game.

In the Google Play Store and the App Store there is a wide variety of games similar to Doom. Their excellent graphics, story, and gameplay make them a strong recommendation. With them you can experience the adrenaline that the best mobile shooters and the best FPS titles produce. It is very likely that in the following list you will get the game you were looking for.

– Zombie Dead: Call of Saver– This is a great FPS title for Android devices that offers action similar to Doom. However, in this game you will be facing zombies instead of demons. Zombie Dead: Call of Saver features console graphics and several game modes: Story, Mission, Endless, and Survival.

- Advertisement -

–Modern Combat 4: Zero Hour: the fourth installment of the game developed by Gameloft Montreal that is available for iOS and Android. It is a fantastic FPS title in which you will have to play as Corporal Joel Black and save the President of the United States while defeating mercenaries and facing a powerful main antagonist.

–Rivals At War– is a massively multiplayer and strategy game that allows you to fight as a soldier and defend the citizens from other rival players. One of the most interesting features of this title is that you can train your soldier and equip him with increasingly powerful weapons.

–Dead Effect: one of the most similar to Doom because the action takes place in outer space. Dead Effect is a reference in the Sci-Fi shooter genre that has elements of horror, stealth and survival that guarantee a unique experience while eliminating zombies.

– Oddwolf: Stranger’s Wrath: This game combines the features of first person and third person shooter titles. In OddWorld: Stranger’s Wrath, the world is full of strange creatures and you must eliminate them to earn rewards and moolah, the in-game currency used to power up your abilities.

- Advertisement -

–Dead Effect 2: Like its predecessor, in Dead Effect 2 you have to fight against hordes of zombies using all kinds of weapons. This game stands out for its incredible graphics and console sound. Furthermore, you can choose one of three available characters, each with their own story, personality, and abilities.