The best detective games for mobile

The detective games They are not the most common, but the truth is that they are fun because they have elements of puzzle video games, so they will be a challenge. Others also take a bit from adventure titles to offer a solid narrative that grabs you from the first moment.

Detective games are very well designed, complex, and require reasoning to pass the level and find more clues.

Below, you will find a list of the best detective games that you can download today. They have everything you are looking for, you will have to solve macabre crimes that will put you to the test. Finding the killer won’t be an easy task, but that’s where the appeal of this type of video game lies.

– Duskwood – Detective Story: a crime narrative that revolves around a missing girl. The most interesting thing is that it has a lot of real police elements, which is entertaining. Also, the story is well told, creepy, and has unexpected twists.

– I am innocent: It works like a chat simulator with an indicator to see if the relationship is getting better or worse. It is the ideal title if you like to read and take your time to think, since your decisions will help find the murderer, although he could be innocent if you don’t put the clues together well.

–White Night: an adventure and puzzle game where paranoia will be your main enemy. You will have to explore an abandoned house to understand what is happening, the narrative is constant, but his task is to fill you with doubts. It copies many elements from the first Resident Evil and this is good news because it makes the game more attractive and scary.

– Detective Max: Mystery Games: here you will embody the classic detective in the style of the CSI series who will try to solve a murder. The deduction mechanics are excellent and the puzzles are complicated, finding the culprit will not be easy, it requires patience and good reasoning.

– Nobodies: Murder Cleaner: This game is one of the simplest on the list. It’s just a matter of pointing and selecting to gather the clues you find at the crime scene. Here you will be a cleaning agent who must leave the room as new before the police arrive because you are an employee of a secret organization.

– Layton: Curious Village in HD: we left a bit of the terrifying and bloody to reach a puzzle adventure where Professor Layton has to find a mysterious murderer who is putting the inhabitants of a small town in trouble. The characters are well done and the game’s soundtrack is superb.