The best deals on iPhone 13 and iPhone 13 Pro for March 2023

It’s been a long time since you could only get an iPhone directly from Apple or from AT&T. Today, they are offered by all major carriers and big retailers, and many of them want to entice you to buy with them by offering special deals. Of course, you can still buy from Apple directly, either in-store or online, but you can probably find a lower price elsewhere.

That’s particularly relevant if you’re looking at devices that Apple itself no longer sells. The company still sells the iPhone 13 (that link will also take you to the iPhone 13 mini), but it discontinued the iPhone 13 Pro when the 14-series handsets came out in fall 2022. If you want to go Pro, you’ll need to shop around other retailers.

If you’re in the market for a 13-series iPhone, then, you’ve come to the right place. This article offers a summary of the best deals and promotions offered by popular retailers to help you get the best deal. (If you’re considering other models, check out our overall Best iPhone deals roundup.)

Best unlocked iPhone 13 & iPhone 13 mini deals

Apple Store

- Advertisement -

Buying direct from Apple is one of the few ways to buy an unlocked, SIM-free iPhone 13 or iPhone 13 mini, and it’s the go-to place to join the iPhone Upgrade Program. Apple will let you trade in your old iPhone (in good condition) as credit toward a new purchase, too. In the U.S., Apple is once again partnering with carriers to offer discounts on the iPhone 13 mini and iPhone 13. You get a $30 discount if you buy a phone activated on AT&T, Verizon, or T-Mobile/Sprint.

You’ll always pay full price at the Apple Store, but it’s a direct and simple way to get an iPhone, and in some cases the only place to buy one without activating it on a mobile network.

Note that both the 13 and the 13 mini got a price cut when the iPhone 14 came out in 2022. At launch they started at $829 and $729 respectively, but this is what you’d pay now:

iPhone 13 mini prices:

128GB: $599 / £649 / AUD$1,049

256GB: $699 / £759 / AUD$1,219

512GB: $899 / £979 / AUD$1,569

- Advertisement -

iPhone 13 prices:

128GB: $699 / £749 / AUD$1,229

256GB: $799 / £859 / AUD$1,399

512GB: $999 / £1,079 / AUD$1,749

Best deals

You can keep up with the best prices across a range of retailers for the iPhone 13 mini by using our automated table below:

$599 - Advertisement - $629.99

Here’s a similar table for the iPhone 13:

Unlocked iPhone 13 Pro & iPhone 13 Pro Max deals

Things are a bit different here, because Apple no longer sells these handsets. If Apple had carried on selling them, they would have seen a price cut in 2022, but we’ll never know exactly how generous those cuts would have been. The best we can do when evaluating third-party deals is look at the launch prices from 2021 and demand a significant drop to take into account the passage of time.

iPhone 13 Pro prices at launch:

128GB: $999 / £949 / AUD$1,699

256GB: $1,099 / £1,049 / AUD$1,869

512GB: $1,299 / £1,249 / AUD$2,219

1TB: $1,499 / £1,449 / AUD$2,569

iPhone 13 Pro Max prices at launch:

128GB: $1,099 / £1,049 / AUD$1,849

256GB: $1,199 / £1,149 / AUD$2,019

512GB: $1,399 / £1,349 / AUD$2,369

1TB: $1,599 / £1,549 / AUD$2,719

Best deals

You can keep up with the best prices across a range of retailers for the iPhone 13 Pro by using our automated table below. If you see no deals, that means stock has run out in your local area; this is a common issue with discontinued products.

$899.99

Here’s a similar table for the iPhone 13 Pro Max:

$678.00 $1099

Carrier stores and contract deals

If you want to buy the latest iPhone for less than the full retail price, you’re probably going to need to get it from a carrier or mobile provider, and there will often be significant strings attached. These deals can be complicated, so be sure to read the fine print.

Where to get refurbished iPhone 13 deals

If you haven’t already, you may want to consider buying a refurbished iPhone 13 to save money (and the environment). Refurbished devices are thoroughly tested and repaired to work and look just like new. In the case of official Apple refurbished iPhones, you get a brand-new body and screen, box, accessories, battery, and warranty. It’s almost indistinguishable from buying a new iPhone.

See our full guide to buying refurbished or second-hand iPhones for more.

The first place to shop for a refurbished iPhone is on the Apple Refurbished Store. At time of writing, Apple does not yet offer refurbished iPhone 13 models for sale, but that could change at any time. Rest assured, the Apple Refurbished Store is where you can get the highest quality of refurbished iPhones.

It is often the most expensive place to buy refurbished handsets, however, so you may want to try the following resellers instead: