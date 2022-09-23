The best deals of the week on another Red Friday: PcCustom week special

- Advertisement -

Like every we return to the fray with a new selection of the best offers of the week on Red Friday, although this time it is an article more special than ever because the week is active, a promotion from the well-known retailer PcComponentes that will allow us to enjoy exclusive offers and discounts in a wide variety of components and custom computers.

To access each of the offers you only have to click on the attached link in each of them, no more. Keep in mind, however, that prices can change over time, so if you are interested in an offer, do not think about it too much, it could end up going up in price if you wait too long. We also take the opportunity to wish you a good weekend.

As we anticipated the week PCCustom is active and will remain Until september 26 so if you need to buy new components or completely renew your PC, take advantage of the very interesting offers.

If you need to renew your graphics card and are looking for a powerful model at a reasonable price, you have the Radeon RX 6700 XT reduced to €469.89.

In case you need something more powerful you have the Radeon RX 6800 XT reduced to 796.33 euros.

If you prefer an NVIDIA solution, there are also interesting offers, such as the GeForce RTX 3060 Ti reduced to 509 euros.

The Ryzen 9 5900X is on sale for €420.45 a very good price for this 12-core, 24-thread processor.

In the low range the Intel Core i3-10100F remains unbeatable for 69 euros.

Corsair T3 Rush downgraded to €296.99 a high quality gaming chair with 4D armrests.

If you need to expand the RAM memory of your computer and give it a touch of color, you have the Corsair Vengeance RGB Pro 32 GB 3,600 MHz kit on offer. It can be yours for €132.99.

The Corsair 4000D Airflow chassis is also on sale, priced at €97.90.

Xiaomi Black Shark 4 with a discount of 70 euros, which leaves its price in 428 euros.

If you are looking for a cheap but capable smartphone, you have the Xiaomi Redmi 9A reduced to 99 euros.

With the rise in price of the iPhone 14, the previous models have become very interesting options, such as this iPhone 12 Pro 256 GB refurbished by 810 euros.

Xbox Series S is also available in a refurbished version for only €249 . You save 50 euros compared to the recommended price, and you have the full Amazon guarantee.

Xbox Series X available for direct sale for 499 euros.

Nintendo Switch is also discounted to €288.95.

ASUS TUF Gaming Monitor VG27WQ1B lowered to 249 euros.

Smart TV 50 Inches 4K HDR10 reduced to 289 euros.

The Sony BRAVIA KD-50X89J is also on sale, it can be yours for 699 euros.

MacBook Air with M2 chip downgraded to 1,345 euros.

MacBook Pro with M2 Chip is also on sale, you can get it for 1,650 euros.

Note: This selection contains some links from our affiliates, but none of the products included have been proposed or recommended by them or their manufacturers, but chosen at our own discretion.