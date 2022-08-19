The best deals of the week on another Red Friday

- Advertisement -

It’s , and as usual we couldn’t miss our weekly selection of offers on a new Red Friday, a true classic where you will find computer, electronic and video game products on sale and at very attractive prices. As always, we take the opportunity to wish you a good weekend.

We start with the PcComponentes offers. The well-known Spanish retailer has opened a large offer campaign It’s where you’ll find a little bit of everything, including everything from components to laptops, tablets, TVs and much more.

PowerColor FIGHTER Radeon RX 6600 with 8GB graphics memory downgraded to €279.90.

GeForce GTX 1660 Super from the assembler PNY lowered to €229.90.

GeForce EVGA SC RTX 2060 downgraded to 249 euros.

MSI Modern 15 A5M-010XES laptop with Ryzen 5 5500U, 8GB RAM, 512GB SSD and 15.6″ screen downgraded to 499 euros.

GIGABYTE G5 KC-5ES1130SD Gaming Laptop with Core i5-10500H, GeForce RTX 3060, 16GB RAM, 512GB SSD, and Downgraded 144Hz Panel 849 euros.

Xiaomi POCO M4 Pro, a very powerful and complete smartphone that is reduced to €250.16.

If you need a latest generation model with 5G but you have a limited budget, the Xiaomi Redmi Note 11 Pro 5G is a good option, especially now that it is reduced to €341.24.

If those terminals are out of your budget but you don’t want to give up 5G in peace, you have the Xiaomi Poco M4 Pro 5G on offer for 222.23 euros.

MacBook Air 2020 with Apple M1 chip downgraded to €1,097.10 . Its normal price is 1,219 euros.

Intel Core i3-10100F downgraded to €69.99 a very capable processor that has 4 cores and 8 threads.

a very capable processor that has 4 cores and 8 threads. Corsair CMK16GX4M2B3200C16 Vengeance LPX 16GB 3200MHz downgraded to €68.99.

GIGABYTE X570 Aorus Pro downgraded to €253.43 a first level base lacquer.

ASUS PRIME Z690-A on sale for €269.89, a good option in price-performance ratio.

a good option in price-performance ratio. Apple Watch SE 2021 downgraded to 282 euros.

If you are looking for something cheaper, you have the Apple Watch Series 3 for €209.99.

Need to revive an old PC or laptop? Well, this Kingston A400 SSD will help you achieve it. is reduced to 27 euros and has 240 GB of capacity.

If you need a high-performance SSD but you have a tight budget, don't worry, the Lexar NM620 is an excellent option for €49.99. It has a capacity of 512 GB and reaches 3,300 MB/s in sequential reading.

Xbox Series S is marked down to €275. If you don't mind buying it reconditioned you can get it for 249.99 euros.

. If you don’t mind buying it reconditioned you can get it for 249.99 euros. We end with the Xbox Wireless Controller Elite Series 2, which is marked down to 139 euros.

Note: This selection contains some links from our affiliates, but none of the products included have been proposed or recommended by them or their manufacturers, but chosen at our own discretion.