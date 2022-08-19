The best deals of the week on another Red Friday

- Advertisement -
It’s Friday, and as usual we couldn’t miss our weekly selection of offers on a new Red Friday, a true classic where you will find computer, electronic and video game products on sale and at very attractive prices. As always, we take the opportunity to wish you a good weekend.
- We start with the PcComponentes offers. The well-known Spanish retailer has opened a large offer campaignIt’s where you’ll find a little bit of everything, including everything from components to laptops, tablets, TVs and much more.
- PowerColor FIGHTER Radeon RX 6600 with 8GB graphics memory downgraded to €279.90.
- GeForce GTX 1660 Super from the assembler PNY lowered to €229.90.
- GeForce EVGA SC RTX 2060 downgraded to 249 euros.
- MSI Modern 15 A5M-010XES laptop with Ryzen 5 5500U, 8GB RAM, 512GB SSD and 15.6″ screen downgraded to 499 euros.
- GIGABYTE G5 KC-5ES1130SD Gaming Laptop with Core i5-10500H, GeForce RTX 3060, 16GB RAM, 512GB SSD, and Downgraded 144Hz Panel 849 euros.
- Xiaomi POCO M4 Pro, a very powerful and complete smartphone that is reduced to €250.16.
- If you need a latest generation model with 5G but you have a limited budget, the Xiaomi Redmi Note 11 Pro 5G is a good option, especially now that it is reduced to €341.24.
- If those terminals are out of your budget but you don’t want to give up 5G in peace, you have the Xiaomi Poco M4 Pro 5G on offer for 222.23 euros.
- MacBook Air 2020 with Apple M1 chip downgraded to €1,097.10. Its normal price is 1,219 euros.
- Intel Core i3-10100F downgraded to €69.99a very capable processor that has 4 cores and 8 threads.
- Corsair CMK16GX4M2B3200C16 Vengeance LPX 16GB 3200MHz downgraded to €68.99.
- GIGABYTE X570 Aorus Pro downgraded to €253.43a first level base lacquer.
- ASUS PRIME Z690-A on sale for €269.89, a good option in price-performance ratio.
- Apple Watch SE 2021 downgraded to 282 euros.
- If you are looking for something cheaper, you have the Apple Watch Series 3 for €209.99.
- Need to revive an old PC or laptop? Well, this Kingston A400 SSD will help you achieve it. is reduced to 27 eurosand has 240 GB of capacity.
- If you need a high-performance SSD but you have a tight budget, don’t worry, the Lexar NM620 is an excellent option for €49.99. It has a capacity of 512 GB and reaches 3,300 MB/s in sequential reading.
- Xbox Series S is marked down to €275. If you don’t mind buying it reconditioned you can get it for 249.99 euros.
- We end with the Xbox Wireless Controller Elite Series 2, which is marked down to 139 euros.
Note: This selection contains some links from our affiliates, but none of the products included have been proposed or recommended by them or their manufacturers, but chosen at our own discretion.
