The best deals of the week on another Red Friday

We couldn’t miss our classic date with the best deals of the week. In this new Red Friday you will find a new selection of products at a good price, and as always you can access them with a simple click. I take this opportunity, how could it be otherwise, to wish you a good weekend.

We start with the PcComponentes offers. As usual, the well-known Spanish retailer has launched an interesting selection of offers that we can find through this link. There is a bit of everything, so I recommend that you take it easy and use the filters on the left side to find specific products.

Amazon has the HP Pavilion Gaming 16-a0043ns with Core i7-10750H and RTX 2060 Max-Q on sale. can be yours for €899.99 .

. Also on sale is the Lenovo IdeaPad 3 Gen 6, an affordable yet powerful laptop. is lowered to 479 euros.

samsung monitors in offer . Do not miss these three models.

. Do not miss these three models. The Ryzen 9 5950X is reduced to 600.89 euros, a good price for a chip that has 16 cores and 32 threads.

Xbox Series S reduced to 289 euros, the best seller on Amazon, and with good reason, since it offers excellent value for what it costs.

reduced to 289 euros, the best seller on Amazon, and with good reason, since it offers excellent value for what it costs. ASUS ROG G513IC-HN004 downgraded to €949.30 a gaming laptop equipped with a GeForce RTX 3050.

a gaming laptop equipped with a GeForce RTX 3050. For a little more you can get the ASUS TUF Gaming F15 TUF506HM-HN204, which is more powerful thanks to its GeForce RTX 3060 with 6 GB. Costs 1,064.17 euros.

In case you have a very limited budget, but want to be able to play with guarantees, the MSI GF63 Thin 11UC-447XES is an excellent option, especially now that you can buy it for 879 euros.

The best price-performance value is offered by the Gigabyte G5 KC-5ES1130SD, one of the best gaming laptops within the economic mid-range. is lowered to 959.56 euros.

Galaxy S22 downgraded to €799 . If you want to spend less, you have the Galaxy S21 reduced to €498.97.

. If you want to spend less, you have the Galaxy S21 reduced to In case you prefer an Apple terminal, you have the iPhone SE 2022 reduced to 529 euros.

Refurbished iPhone 13 Mini by €629.99 one of the most interesting offers of the week.

one of the most interesting offers of the week. Another very interesting offer, iPhone 12 Pro refurbished by €749 in its 128 GB version.

in its 128 GB version. Xiaomi Poco M4 Pro 5G for only 200 euros one of the best terminals in its category, and in its price range.

one of the best terminals in its category, and in its price range. GeForce RTX 3050 graphics card downgraded to €364.95.

Radeon RX 6600 XT downgraded to €469.90 capable of moving games in 1080p and 1440p with guarantees.

capable of moving games in 1080p and 1440p with guarantees. Corsair T3 Rush saddle lowered to 279 euros.

MacBook Air 2020 with Apple M1 chip downgraded to 965 euros, another of the best offers of the week.

another of the best offers of the week. Ticwatch Pro 3 Ultra lowered to €249.01.

Note: This selection contains some links from our affiliates, but none of the products included have been proposed or recommended by them or their manufacturers, but chosen at our own discretion.