The best deals of the week on another Red Friday

We return to the load with the best offers of PcComponentes. The well-known Spanish retailer has a careful selection of products at a good price that you can find right in the link that we have left you previously.

XFX's Radeon RX 6800 XT is marked down to €1,099.89 a price that is still above the recommended level, but that is much more reasonable than what we have been seeing in recent weeks.

The PowerColor FIGHTER Radeon RX 6600, a mid-range model that costs €439.90.

TCL has interesting offers on several of its televisions. you will find models from 229 euros, so don't miss it.

Special offers on Amazon to celebrate the launch of realme 9 in its different versions. you can buy it from 199.99 euros.

The POCO X3 NFC is also discounted to €219.99 a very good price for what this smartphone offers.

If you are looking for a high-performance gaming laptop, you have the ASUS ROG G513QR-HF120 on sale, which mounts a Ryzen 7 5800H, comes with 32 GB of RAM and has a powerful GeForce RTX 3070. It cost 2,099 euros, and it is reduced to 1,799 euros.

MSI also has several laptops on sale, including models for both play and work.

If you are looking for a cheap gaming monitor but with a good level of performance, the LG UltraGear 24GN53A-B is a good option, especially now that it is reduced to 159 euros.

The Crucial CT1000X6SSD9 X6 1TB External SSD is on sale at €95.99.

In case you want a QHD gaming monitor you have the MSI Optix G27CQ4 reduced to 249 euros.

Lastly, if you want to make the jump to 4K but are on a budget, the Ozone Gaming DSP28 is one of the best monitors in its price range. is lowered to €229.90.

The Apple iPhone 13 Pro MAX in its 128 GB version is reduced to 1,195 euros.

If you prefer a smaller model, you have the iPhone 13 Pro also reduced to 1,109 euros.

Let's go with another of the most interesting offers of the week, the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold3 5G can be purchased for €1,299 after applying the discount coupon of an additional 300 euros.

The Creative Outlier Air V3 headphones have a 15% discount.

. The Intel Core i5-10400F remains one of the best budget processors for gaming. It has 6 cores and 12 threads, it can be yours for €129.95.

If you are looking for a high-end premium keyboard, you are in luck, among the offers of the week is the Corsair K95 RGB Platinum. is lowered to €160.50.

The official PS5 controller is downgraded to €56.90.

We end with the ASUS F515EA-BR1354T, a budget laptop ideal for work and study. is lowered to 449 euros.

Note: This selection contains some links from our affiliates, but none of the products included have been proposed or recommended by them or their manufacturers, but chosen at our own discretion