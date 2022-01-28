The best deals of the week on another Red Friday

We go shopping like every Friday to take advantage of the best deals Red Friday, a varied selection of technology and electronics with the best discounts.

Deals on Personal Computers:

Save on ASUS laptops and desktops. Laptops from 199 euros to wherever you want from the great gaming equipment.

All discounted Microsoft Surface can be yours with the Prime Student campaign on Amazon.

If you are looking for Chromebooks, pay attention to this reduced selection from Lenovo and Acer from just 189 euros.

Lenovo ThinkPad L13 Gen 2 Intel Core i5-1135G7/8GB/256GB SSD/13.3″ laptop, for 877 euros.

HP 255 G8 AMD 3020E/8GB/256GB SSD/15.6″, for 395 euros.

Discover the offers on MSI laptops, Modern Prestige series or the Raider for games.

Dell XPS 13-9305 – 13.3″ FullHD laptop (Intel Core i5-1135G7, 8GB RAM, 512GB SSD) for 899 euros.

Discover the Acer offers, Spin 3 convertible series for 649 euros, Nitro or the powerful Predator for games.

MINISFORUM Mini PCs, various models on offer from 263 euros.

Mobility Offers:

Offers on Samsung mobiles, from the Galaxy M32 for 259 euros to the impressive folding Galaxy Z Fold3 5G for 1809 euros.

Discover Huawei offers, bracelets, watches, tablets or mobile phones from 44 euros.

Xiaomi 11 Lite 5G NE mobile reduced to 288 euros.

Realme GT Master 8/256GB 5G Free Gray, for 329 euros.

You will not find any better tablet than the Fire HD 8 for 99 euros.

Oppo Reno6 5G 8/128GB Black Free Monitor, for 479 euros.

TCL 20 mobile on offer from 179 euros.

POCO F3 5G Mobile – 8+256GB, 6.67” 120 Hz AMOLED, for 339 euros.

Premium tablet Samsung Galaxy Tab S7 FE 128GB WIFI Silver, for 619 euros.

Amazfit Bip S Lite Smartwatch Ftiness Smart Watch, for 33 euros.

Monitors and televisions:

This 38-inch LG 38WN75C-B widescreen monitor with QHD+ resolution is impressive for 849 euros.

And if you want something cheaper LG has two others on offer, 32-inch 4K for 299 euros.

Samsung UE70AU7172 70″ LED UltraHD 4K TV, for 699 euros.

Newskill Icarus IC274K-4I 27″ LED IPS UltraHD 4K 144Hz Adaptive Sync monitor, for 649 euros.

Philips 288E2UAE/00 28″ LED IPS UltraHD 4K FreeSync monitor, for 289 euros.

LG 65NANO756PA 65″ LED Nanocell UltraHD 4K HDR10 Pro TV, 779 euros.

Samsung LC24RG50FQRXEN 23.5″ LED FullHD 144Hz FreeSync Curved Monitor for 194 euros.

AOC G2790PX 27″ LED FullHD 144Hz FreeSync monitor, for 228 euros.

Dell S2422HZ – 23.8″ Full HD professional monitor, for 299 euros.

Peripherals and accessories:

Well reduced this TP-Link Archer AX73 router – WiFi 6 AX5400, for 119 euros.

Corsair K65 Rapidfire RGB Mechanical Gaming Keyboard, Cherry MX Speed, for 114 euros.

Logitech G335 Black Gaming Headphones, for 55 euros.

Fire TV Stick streamer with Alexa voice control, for only 39 euros.

HP Envy Photo 6234 K7S21B A4 Ink Multifunction Printer on sale for 89 euros.

Offers on components:

WD SSDs on sale, the economical Blue or the maximum performance Black.

AMD Ryzen 7 5800X 3.8GHz CPU, for 370 euros.

Few graphics on offer. We leave you this XFX SPEEDSTER SWFT 210 RADEON RX 6600 8GB for 499 euros.

Save on Crucial RAM.

1TB Crucial external SSD for 106 euros.

Deals on microSD cards from Lexar.

Various:

Offer for the iRobot Roomba 981 Wi-Fi robot vacuum cleaner. Only 379 euros after the 62% discount.

Folding Electric Scooter HomCom Scooter with Handlebar and Adjustable Seat Blue

Offers in Oral B for personal care.

The same from Braun, with discounts for products for boys and girls.

You can find these offers and many more at our leading retailers:

Note: This selection contains some links from our affiliates, but none of the products included have been proposed or recommended by them or their manufacturers, but chosen at our own discretion.