The best deals of the week on another Red Friday

We go shopping like every Friday to take advantage of the best deals Red Friday, a varied selection of technology and electronics with the best discounts.
Deals on Personal Computers:
- Save on ASUS laptops and desktops. Laptops from 199 euros to wherever you want from the great gaming equipment.
- All discounted Microsoft Surface can be yours with the Prime Student campaign on Amazon.
- If you are looking for Chromebooks, pay attention to this reduced selection from Lenovo and Acer from just 189 euros.
- Lenovo ThinkPad L13 Gen 2 Intel Core i5-1135G7/8GB/256GB SSD/13.3″ laptop, for 877 euros.
- HP 255 G8 AMD 3020E/8GB/256GB SSD/15.6″, for 395 euros.
- Discover the offers on MSI laptops, Modern Prestige series or the Raider for games.
- Dell XPS 13-9305 – 13.3″ FullHD laptop (Intel Core i5-1135G7, 8GB RAM, 512GB SSD) for 899 euros.
- Discover the Acer offers, Spin 3 convertible series for 649 euros, Nitro or the powerful Predator for games.
- MINISFORUM Mini PCs, various models on offer from 263 euros.
Mobility Offers:
- Offers on Samsung mobiles, from the Galaxy M32 for 259 euros to the impressive folding Galaxy Z Fold3 5G for 1809 euros.
- Discover Huawei offers, bracelets, watches, tablets or mobile phones from 44 euros.
- Xiaomi 11 Lite 5G NE mobile reduced to 288 euros.
- Realme GT Master 8/256GB 5G Free Gray, for 329 euros.
- You will not find any better tablet than the Fire HD 8 for 99 euros.
- Oppo Reno6 5G 8/128GB Black Free Monitor, for 479 euros.
- TCL 20 mobile on offer from 179 euros.
- POCO F3 5G Mobile – 8+256GB, 6.67” 120 Hz AMOLED, for 339 euros.
- Premium tablet Samsung Galaxy Tab S7 FE 128GB WIFI Silver, for 619 euros.
- Amazfit Bip S Lite Smartwatch Ftiness Smart Watch, for 33 euros.
Monitors and televisions:
- This 38-inch LG 38WN75C-B widescreen monitor with QHD+ resolution is impressive for 849 euros.
- And if you want something cheaper LG has two others on offer, 32-inch 4K for 299 euros.
- Samsung UE70AU7172 70″ LED UltraHD 4K TV, for 699 euros.
- Newskill Icarus IC274K-4I 27″ LED IPS UltraHD 4K 144Hz Adaptive Sync monitor, for 649 euros.
- Philips 288E2UAE/00 28″ LED IPS UltraHD 4K FreeSync monitor, for 289 euros.
- LG 65NANO756PA 65″ LED Nanocell UltraHD 4K HDR10 Pro TV, 779 euros.
- Samsung LC24RG50FQRXEN 23.5″ LED FullHD 144Hz FreeSync Curved Monitor for 194 euros.
- AOC G2790PX 27″ LED FullHD 144Hz FreeSync monitor, for 228 euros.
- Dell S2422HZ – 23.8″ Full HD professional monitor, for 299 euros.
Peripherals and accessories:
- Well reduced this TP-Link Archer AX73 router – WiFi 6 AX5400, for 119 euros.
- Corsair K65 Rapidfire RGB Mechanical Gaming Keyboard, Cherry MX Speed, for 114 euros.
- Logitech G335 Black Gaming Headphones, for 55 euros.
- Fire TV Stick streamer with Alexa voice control, for only 39 euros.
- HP Envy Photo 6234 K7S21B A4 Ink Multifunction Printer on sale for 89 euros.
Offers on components:
- WD SSDs on sale, the economical Blue or the maximum performance Black.
- AMD Ryzen 7 5800X 3.8GHz CPU, for 370 euros.
- Few graphics on offer. We leave you this XFX SPEEDSTER SWFT 210 RADEON RX 6600 8GB for 499 euros.
- Save on Crucial RAM.
- 1TB Crucial external SSD for 106 euros.
- Deals on microSD cards from Lexar.
Various:
- Offer for the iRobot Roomba 981 Wi-Fi robot vacuum cleaner. Only 379 euros after the 62% discount.
- Folding Electric Scooter HomCom Scooter with Handlebar and Adjustable Seat Blue
- Offers in Oral B for personal care.
- The same from Braun, with discounts for products for boys and girls.
