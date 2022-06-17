Like every Friday we go hunting for the best deals of the week on a new Red Friday. We keep the usual format, so to get each of these offers you just have to enter the link attached to each article.

We start, as usual, with the PcComponentes offers. Following this link you will find a complete list with all offers offered this week by the well-known Spanish retailer. There’s a bit of everything, so take a look around.

If you need a powerful yet affordable graphics card, the XFX Speedster SWFT 210 AMD Radeon RX 6600 XT is an excellent option. is lowered to €399.89.

In case you are looking for a quality television, with a good size and from a trusted brand but at a reasonable price, do not miss this Samsung QE65Q60AAUXXH 65″ QLED UltraHD 4K, reduced to €698.99.

If the previous one leaves you with a quiet budget, you also have this Samsung UE55TU7045 55″ Crystal UltraHD 4K HDR10+ reduced to €449.99.

For those who cannot afford those prices, we also have an interesting offer, the TD Systems K40DLC16F 40″ DLED FullHD reduced to €168.99.

Offers on HP laptops, you have models from 399 euros.

Several Dell laptops are also on sale, with prices starting in the €479 and hit the ceiling in the 1,999 euros.

Ticwatch S2 lowered to €91.80 a complete smart watch, of quality and at a good price.

Xiaomi Redmi Note 10 5G lowered to 168 euros a very good offer for a terminal with 5G, 4 GB of RAM and 64 GB of storage.

If you need something more powerful you have the Redmi Note 11 Pro + 5G reduced to 342.19 euros.

The Xiaomi Poco M4 Pro 5G is an ideal smartphone for those who want it all, but have an average budget of 200 euros. is lowered to 208.58 euros.

If you are looking for a high performance SSD take advantage, you have the 500 GB Samsung 980 M.2 reduced to €54.99.

In case you need more performance, and more capacity, do not miss the Samsung SSD 980 PRO 1TB, which reaches 7,000 MB/s and is reduced to €155.09.

If what you want is to give a second life to an old PC with an SSD, this 120 GB SATA III drive is a good option for €18.61.

Intel Core i3-10105F downgraded to €75.70 a powerful and economical processor.

One of the best deals of the week, the Intel Core i9-12900KS is reduced from 802 euros to 556 euros.

Also on sale is the Intel Core i9-12900KF, which it drops from 676.26 euros to 427 euros.

If you prefer an AMD CPU, you have the Ryzen 9 3950X on sale, which it drops from 758.67 euros to 378 euros. This chip has 16 cores and 32 threads.

For those who want something cheaper there are also interesting options, like this AMD Ryzen 5 5600G APU with integrated graphics reduced to €177.25.

We end with the 256 GB iPhone 13 downgraded to 906 euros.

