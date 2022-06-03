The best deals of the week on a new Red Friday

We return, one more Friday, with another review of the best content of the week in a new Red Friday. We keep the usual format, so To access each of the offers you will only have to click on the attached link. I also take this opportunity to wish you a good weekend.

We open with the classic offers of PcComponentes. Following this link you will find a multitude of computer and consumer electronics products with interesting discounts . If you are looking for something in particular you can use the filters on the side.

Within the general offers of PcComponentes that we have left you in the previous link there are some that stand out especially, such as this ASUS TUF Gaming F15 laptop with Core i5-11400H, 16 GB of RAM and GeForce RTX 3050 Ti reduced to 829 euros.

The XFX Speedster SWFT 210 Radeon RX 6600 XT is also on sale, and it’s almost at its recommended price. It can be yours for €399.89.

If you are looking for something more powerful, you also have the Zotac Gaming GeForce RTX 3080 Trinity LHR 10 GB GDDR6X on sale. It drops from 989.90 euros to 859.90 euros.

Do you need a new television? Well, you have three Xiaomi models on offer. Premiere new TV with 4K resolution and HDR10 from 339 euros.

The Apple Watch SE 2021 and Series 7 They are discounted on Amazon.

Xbox Series S downgraded to €275, one of the lowest prices I remember. An excellent purchase to make the leap to the new generation for little money.

HP Victus 16 Laptop with Ryzen 5 5600H, 16 GB RAM and Radeon RX 5500M lowered to 649 euros.

Ryzen 5 5600G downgraded to €177.21, a 6-core, 12-thread processor with integrated Radeon GPU.

If you need power, you have the Ryzen 9 5900X with a 29% discount. It can be yours for 395 euros, a fantastic price.

In case the previous one is too small for you, don't worry, you have the Ryzen 9 5950X, a chip with 16 cores and 32 threads, reduced to €548 (a 32% discount). It's one of the best deals of the week.

We can also find interesting offers on Intel processors, such as the Core i5-12600K reduced to 300 euros or its KF version downgraded to 270 euros.

If you need to update a PC based on the LGA1200 socket, don't miss the Core i5-10400F, which adds 6 cores and 12 threads and is reduced to €126.13. It's a fantastic upgrade if you have a Core i3 Gen10.

Xiaomi Redmi Watch Lite 2 lowered to €59.99, a very complete and well finished smart watch.

Xiaomi's portable air pump 1S is also on sale. You can get it for €37.18.

Xiaomi Redmi 10C lowered to €159.99, a very capable and economical smartphone, since it has a Snapdragon 680 SoC and has 4 GB of RAM.

If you are looking for something more powerful but you have a tight budget, don't worry, the Xiaomi Poco M4 Pro 5G is also on sale. It supports 5G, has 6GB of RAM, and can be yours for just 200 euros.

Do you want an Apple smartphone? Well, you're in luck, because there are several offers on iPhone from different generations, such as this iPhone 12 mini for €588 or this refurbished iPhone 12 Pro 256GB by 769 euros.

We finish our selection of offers with the Creative Sound BlasterX AE-5 Plus, an excellent sound card that is reduced to €117.99.

Note: This selection contains some links from our affiliates, but none of the products included have been proposed or recommended by them or their manufacturers, but chosen at our own discretion.