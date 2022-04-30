The best deals of the week on a new Red Friday

We face the final stretch on Friday with a new compilation with the best deals of the week in another Red Friday, an MC classic that will allow you to find technology and consumer electronics at interesting prices.

We open with the best offers of PcComponentes. The well-known Spanish retailer offers a careful selection of products at a good price, so I recommend you take a look at it calmly.

We continue with the Amazon offers, and we go with the Poco F4 GT 5G, a powerful and compatible smartphone with 5G that is available for only €499.99.

If you need a smart watch or a sports activity bracelet, do not miss the offers in the Amazfit range.

Lenovo has several laptops on sale, you should not miss it, since there are models with different configurations and maybe one fits what you are looking for.

HP also offers laptops with discounts of up to 120 euros. The cheapest model is priced at €219.99 .

. We do not forget ASUS. The Taiwanese company also has several laptops on sale, such as the ASUS TUF Gaming 15, reduced to 849 euros.

If you need a new television and want to renew your smartphone, pay attention to this promotion: Samsung QLED 4K TV 2021 55Q68A and Galaxy Z Flip3 5G smartphone for €1,328 (its normal price would be 1,598.99 euros).

Xbox Series S is once again below its recommended price. This time it can be yours €289.99.

Ryzen 7 5800X downgraded to €349 one of the lowest prices I remember seeing, and a great deal.

If you want something cheaper, the Ryzen 5 5600X is a good option, especially now that it has dropped to 240 euros.

In case your budget is even tighter but you want good performance, you have the Intel Core i5-10400F, which adds 6 cores and 12 threads per €125.45.

Another of the most interesting offers of the week, an Intel Core i3-10100F for only €79.14.

Radeon RX 6600 by €369.90 only 30 euros more than its recommended price.

MacBook Air 2020 with Apple M1 SoC downgraded to 975 euros.

Refurbished iPhone 8 for only €179.99.

iPhone 13 with 128 GB capacity reduced to 815 euros.

Looking for a gaming mouse? Well take advantage, you have the Corsair Harpoon RGB PRO reduced to €19.99.

The Corsair T3 Rush chair is also still on sale at €279.90 a high quality option and highly recommended.

We end with the ASUS ROG G513IC-HN004 downgraded to €948.18, a very attractive gaming laptop.

Note: This selection contains some links from our affiliates, but none of the products included have been proposed or recommended by them or their manufacturers, but chosen at our own discretion.