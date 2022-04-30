The best deals of the week on a new Red Friday

We face the final stretch on Friday with a new compilation with the best deals of the week in another Red Friday, an MC classic that will allow you to find technology and consumer electronics at interesting prices.
I hope you find it useful, and as always I take this opportunity to wish you a good weekend. Get comfortable let’s start.
- We open with the best offers of PcComponentes. The well-known Spanish retailer offers a careful selection of products at a good price, so I recommend you take a look at it calmly.
- We continue with the Amazon offers, and we go with the Poco F4 GT 5G, a powerful and compatible smartphone with 5G that is available for only €499.99.
- If you need a smart watch or a sports activity bracelet, do not miss the offers in the Amazfit range.
- Lenovo has several laptops on sale, you should not miss it, since there are models with different configurations and maybe one fits what you are looking for.
- HP also offers laptops with discounts of up to 120 euros. The cheapest model is priced at €219.99.
- We do not forget ASUS. The Taiwanese company also has several laptops on sale, such as the ASUS TUF Gaming 15, reduced to 849 euros.
- If you need a new television and want to renew your smartphone, pay attention to this promotion: Samsung QLED 4K TV 2021 55Q68A and Galaxy Z Flip3 5G smartphone for €1,328 (its normal price would be 1,598.99 euros).
- Xbox Series S is once again below its recommended price. This time it can be yours €289.99.
- Ryzen 7 5800X downgraded to €349one of the lowest prices I remember seeing, and a great deal.
- If you want something cheaper, the Ryzen 5 5600X is a good option, especially now that it has dropped to 240 euros.
- In case your budget is even tighter but you want good performance, you have the Intel Core i5-10400F, which adds 6 cores and 12 threads per €125.45.
- Another of the most interesting offers of the week, an Intel Core i3-10100F for only €79.14.
- Radeon RX 6600 by €369.90only 30 euros more than its recommended price.
- MacBook Air 2020 with Apple M1 SoC downgraded to 975 euros.
- Refurbished iPhone 8 for only €179.99.
- iPhone 13 with 128 GB capacity reduced to 815 euros.
- Looking for a gaming mouse? Well take advantage, you have the Corsair Harpoon RGB PRO reduced to €19.99.
- The Corsair T3 Rush chair is also still on sale at €279.90a high quality option and highly recommended.
- We end with the ASUS ROG G513IC-HN004 downgraded to €948.18, a very attractive gaming laptop.
Note: This selection contains some links from our affiliates, but none of the products included have been proposed or recommended by them or their manufacturers, but chosen at our own discretion.