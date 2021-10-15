The best deals of the week on a new Red Friday

We launch, one more Friday, for another selection of the best offers of the week in a new Red Friday. We keep the original format so that it is easier for you to take advantage of, and I remind you that in each link you will find a direct access to each of the published offers.

The PcComponentes retailer has open a large number of offers that, the truth, are very interesting. You will find, as always, a little of everything, so I recommend look calmly , and use the filters on the left.

The Fire TV Stick is downgraded to 24.99 euros, a very good price.

Another of the interesting offers of the week we have in the Amazon Echo Dot of third generation, which is reduced to 24.99 euros.

Looking for a gaming laptop but on a tight budget? Well, the Gigabyte G5 KC-5ES1130SD is an excellent option, especially now that it has dropped in price to 979 euros.

Crucial has exciting offerings on various components, including RAM and storage solutions.

Looking for a gaming monitor? Well, you have the MSI Optix MAG272CQR downgraded to 319 euros.

If you need to improve the Wi-Fi of your home or office, do not miss the ASUS offers at Mesh routers and solutions.

The well-known German manufacturer AVM also has various products on offer, Do not miss it.

, Do not miss it. Xbox Series S has dropped a bit in price. It can be yours for 297 euros.

The 256GB Galaxy S21 + 5G is also on sale. You can get him for 879 euros.

If you are looking for something cheaper you have the Poco F3 lowered to 289.99 euros , a very good price for a terminal with a Snapdragon 870 5G SoC, 6 GB of RAM and 128 GB of storage.

Another of the most interesting offers of the week, the Xiaomi Band 5 lowered to 25.98 euros.

In case you have a tighter budget and want to renew your smartphone without giving up anything, the Xiaomi Poco M3 Pro 5G is one of the best options. It is downgraded to 184.95 euros.

The Ryzen 7 3800X is downgraded to 299.90 euros, good price for a high performance 8 core 16 thread processor.

If you're aiming for the maximum IPC, the Ryzen 7 5800X is a good option. It has 8 cores and 16 threads, but offers superior performance than before. It is downgraded to 390 euros.

In case you are not going to mount a dedicated graphics at the moment, but want to be able to play in acceptable conditions, the Ryzen 7 5700G APU is a good option. It is downgraded to 359.98 euros, and it comes with a fan.

, and it comes with a fan. The Core i3-10100F has dropped in price again to an interesting level. A quad-core, eight-thread processor with a high IPC per 84.95 euros.

In case you want something more powerful from Intel, you have the Core i5-11600K downgraded to 249.89 euros.

The Corsair K55 RGB PRO XT keyboard is downgraded to 59.99 euros.

We finish with another of the best offers of the week, the Corsair VIRTUOSO RGB WIRELESS in white reduced to 159.57 euros.

Note: This selection of offers contains some links from our affiliates, buto none of the products included have been proposed or recommended by them or their manufacturers, but chosen at our own discretion.