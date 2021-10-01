The best deals of the week on a new Red Friday

It’s Friday, and it’s time to go hunting for the best deals on a new Red Friday, a classic that will help you find the best technology at the best price.

We start with PcComponentes offers. The well-known Spanish retailer returns to the fray with a lot of offers , including from components and peripherals to household appliances. Look at this.

Samsung has opened a very interesting promotion on Amazon, and is offering a careful selection of products at very attractive prices. There's a bit of everything from smartphones to monitors to washing machines, so don't miss out.

If you are looking for an inexpensive monitor but with a good level of performance, take a look at this Lenovo D24-20, which is 23.8 inches in size, uses a VA panel and is compatible with FreeSync. It is downgraded to 109.99 euros.

The Ryzen 7 5800X is still available at a good price. It can be yours for 399.65 euros , an interesting figure for the most powerful 8-core and 16-thread processor of the moment.

If you need something more powerful you have the Ryzen 9 5950X lowered to 749.98 euros. This chip has 16 cores and 32 threads.

In case you are evaluating the purchase of a gaming laptop, we recommend that you take into account the Gigabyte AORUS 15P XC-8ES2430SH, a very complete and powerful equipment that is reduced to 1,743.21 euros.

The Intel Core i3-10105F is downgraded to 87.09 euros , a pretty good price for a quad-core, eight-thread processor that still has a lot to say.

If what you need is a laptop to work but you have a quiet tight budget, this Acer Aspire 5 A515-56 with Intel Core i7-1165G7 is a good option, especially now that it is reduced to 579.99 euros.

Are you going to build a new PC or expand your equipment? Well, take a look at this 3200 MHz DDR4 RAM memory kit, which integrates two 8 GB modules (16 GB in total) for only 57.99 euros.

Don’t have an SSD yet? If you want to breathe new life into your computer and only have a SATA III connector, don’t worry, this Crucial BX500 480GB SSD is an excellent buy. It is downgraded to 50.59 euros.

If you have an M.2 slot and your motherboard is NVMe compatible but you can’t invest a lot of money, you might as well go for an NVMe PCIE Gen3 x4 SSD, like the 500GB WD Blue SN550, which is on sale for 60.22 euros.

Microsoft Xbox Wireless Headphones are on sale at 99.90 euros.

If you have a PS5, you will also find the PULSE 3D headphones on sale. It can be yours for 89.76 euros.

The Motorola Moto E7 is downgraded to 89 euros , an interesting price for a low-end smartphone that offers a very balanced value.

The POCO F3 5G is another of the most attractive offers that we will find in the smartphone sector. It is downgraded to 359.99 euros, and has specifications typical of a high-end model.

, and has specifications typical of a high-end model. If you need something cheaper, but you don’t want to give up 5G or a good level of performance, take a look at the Realme 8 5G, which is lowered to 199.20 euros.

The Corsair VIRTUOSO RGB WIRELESS headphones are discounted to 169 euros , a very good price since they are normally around 190 euros.

Looking for a mouse? In the offers of the week we have found the Corsair M65 Elite RGB reduced to 44.99 euros.

The ASUS ROG Strix X570-F Gaming is downgraded to 279 euros , a very good price considering that it is normally around 320 euros.

We end up with the AVM Fritz! Repeater 1200, which is downgraded to 59.99 euros.

Note: This selection of offers contains some links from our affiliates, but none of the products included have been proposed or recommended by them or their manufacturers, but chosen at our own discretion.