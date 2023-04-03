The best cyberpunk games for mobile

- Advertisement -

Lately, the cyberpunk games have managed to position themselves among the most demanded by users of mobile devices. It is mainly due to its futuristic theme, impressive graphics as many are among the best mobile action games. In general, players are looking for similarities with a benchmark of the genre like Cyberpunk 2077.

Cyberpunk games are compelling because they show a dystopian society in the near future completely dominated by technology.

The stories of “cyberpunk” games leave aside the zombie apocalypse and focus on the global destruction caused by the excessive use of technology. Furthermore, its appeal is based on intense emotions, just like in most RPG games and shooting titles. Surely with the following recommendations you will not want to return from the future.

– Infinity Ops: Cyberpunk FPS: is an FPS title packed with futuristic weaponry. Furthermore, the game features a Battle Royale mode that is considered to be among the best in its class. You can also try the Hardcore mode where weapons do double damage.

– Whispers of a Machine: Not your typical cyberpunk game, but the futuristic theme and neon lights are everywhere. You will have to solve all kinds of puzzles controlling Vera, a government agent who must solve a series of horrifying crimes.

– Hyperform: Interesting puzzle game whose main theme is aspects that involve hacking into a network. In Hyperforma you must become the best hacker to survive in a world where only an intricate network system remains.

–Cyberpunk Hero: Epic Roguelike: As the name suggests, it is a roguelike game in which you will have to fight with cybernetically enhanced robots. You can choose between three characters with different skills and combat styles. Also, something interesting about this game is that you can control it with one finger.

–huntdown: Set in a future plagued by gangs and technological advances. Huntdown is a title inspired by the aesthetics of the old 16-bit consoles. The game offers endless action in 20 different levels as you defeat your enemies using any of three eligible characters.

– Cyberika: It is probably the closest game to Cyberpunk 2077 that there is right now for mobile devices. In this open world RPG you can pretty much do whatever you want as you fight against the gangs that dominate every district of the city.