The best cooperative video games to play as a couple

If you want to spend some time entertaining with your partner, and you both like video games, there’s nothing like sharing a game of a title whose mechanics are collaborative, that is, the efforts of both players must be combined to achieve success.

In collaborative titles, players should not compete but join forces to complete missions together

Beyond free online video games or those titles in which the participants must face each other, there is another approach, that of collaborative video games where it is necessary to collaborate and, in addition, in many cases it can be done locally, with both participants. sharing space and equipment (computer or console). What’s more, in the case of couples that are separated by distance, it can be a good way to maintain the bond while sharing the experience of the game, even if it is online.

These are some of the best collaborative video games.

-“A Tale of Two Sons”: Two brothers who live in a fantasy world must embark on a journey full of adventures and dangers as they must find a cure for the disease that undermines their father’s health. The game can last around four hours. Available for Android, iOS, Windows, Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 3 and 4, Xbox 360 and One.

-«A Way Out»: They are not two brothers, as in the “Prison Break” series, but two friends who are the protagonists of this video game with a very similar theme: draw up the plan that allows them to escape from prison. And since it cannot be otherwise, success cannot be achieved if it is not in close collaboration with the escape partner. The graphic section with the use of Unreal Engine 4 stands out especially. A game can last around 7 hours. Available on Windows, PlayStation 4 and Xbox One.

-“It takes two”: The initial premise of the most ambitious of the three titles by Josef Fares is not very happy, since it starts from the story of a girl whose parents are not going through the best moment of their relationship, being on the brink of divorce. Both will be turned into dolls and must collaborate to return to their human state, while living peculiar adventures in a gigantic domestic environment. A game can last 14 hours. Available on Windows, PlayStation 4 and 5, Nintendo Switch, Xbox One, and Xbox Series X/S.

-“Overcooked”: The kitchen is the setting where this title takes place in which the two players must collaborate to cook, clean and serve the ordered dishes on time, with obstacles such as getting the ingredients on time and fighting against the clock. There is another installment (“Overcooked: All you can eat”) and a game in each of these titles can last about 10 hours. Available for Windows, PlayStation 4 and 5, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, Xbox Series X/S and Google Stadia.

-«Keep Talking and Nobody Explodes»: In this case it is necessary to have virtual reality viewers but only for one of the members of the couple, who must collaborate with the other player who, without being able to see what is happening, must give him the precise instructions (which can be downloaded to a mobile , tablet or computer) to… defuse a bomb!

And it is that the title can be translated as “Keep talking and no one will explode”, a declaration of intent in a challenge that tests the communication skills between the two members of the couple to solve puzzles of which each member knows only a part . The complete game (with all the bombs and their corresponding puzzles) can last about 6 hours. It is available on Android, Windows, OS X, Linux, PlayStation 4, Nintendo Switch, and Xbox One.

-“Resident Evil 6”: The sixth recommendation for collaborative video games could not be other than this sixth installment of one of the most popular sagas in history, which also has the particularity of moving away from the usual survival horror genre. It is a veteran title (it appeared in 2012) and can be enjoyed both locally and online for PS4, Xbox One and Nintendo Switch users. Available on Windows, PlayStation 3 and 4, Nintendo Switch, Xbox 360 and One.