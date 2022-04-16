Tech NewsAppsJuegos

The best cooperative games for Android mobiles (2022)

By: Brian Adam

Date:

Share post:

Share on Facebook Share on LinkedIn Share on Pinterest Share to Email Share on Telegram Share on WhatsApp

Playing the best simulation, survival, action, or almost any other genre games on your mobile phone is usually something you do alone. However, if you don’t like to play alone, there are also very fun and addictive titles that will allow you to play together with your Android mobile phone.

Cooperative titles are perfect to play with friends or family because they are competitive.

In this list we review the best cooperative games of the moment. They stand out for being simple and for having a perfect gameplay to unite several people in a single game.

Read moreADAC Rallye Deutschland: ŠKODA’s Jan Kopecký and co-driver Pavel Dresler win WRC 2 Pro category

-Death Squared: Death Squared is a simple game based on a puzzle that must be solved by two players at the same time. To meet the objective they will have to coordinate each of their movements. In the event that they make a mistake, they will lose part of what they have advanced and it will become more difficult.

Read:

Virtual PBX: A single platform for all your communications

-Among Us: Without a doubt, Among Us is one of the best cooperative games today. It has a huge community of users and the games are very fun. The mechanics are simple, in a spaceship there are several crew members, but one of them is a traitor who wants to kill the others. The objective is to discover the impostor before being executed by him.

Read moreCompanies take baby steps toward home robots at CES

-Terraria: Like Minecraft, it supports LAN cooperation, which is a great feature because it offers a world of possibilities. Terraria is a complete game that opens a new dimension to the player where he can explore, face enemies and build his own world as he always imagined.

-Battle of Polytopia: It’s a turn-based strategy game where every move must be executed coolly. In cooperative mode, the player will be able to face his family and friends to test the mental agility of each one. The main objective revolves around conquering enemy territory.

Read moreApple buys edge-based AI startup Xnor.ai for a reported $200M

-Rocket League Sideswipe: Rocket League in 2022 is one of the best mobile cooperative games because it offers many hours of fun. It is a competitive soccer title where the players have been replaced by cars, the mechanics are very well worked and it is really addictive and exciting.

.

Read:

full meltdown. Alibaba loses more than 400,000 million in a year

Previous articleUbisoft+: try the free game subscription service for a week
Brian Adam
Professional Blogger, V logger, traveler and explorer of new horizons.

Related articles

Gaming

Ubisoft+: try the free game subscription service for a week

It does not seem that Ubisoft+, the game subscription service of the French giant, has been received as...
Ireland

Derry Girls actor slams Late Late Show star Ryan Tubridy’s question as ‘misogynistic’

RTE Late Late Show viewers hailed Derry Girls star, Jamie-Lee O'Donnell after she called out Ryan Tubridy's question...
Apple

Apple’s new ad tells us how easy it is…

Apple's financial card, the Apple Card, is a product that although it has not yet arrived in Spain,...
Android

Samsung Galaxy Class: what they are and how you can sign up for these free courses

when we decided exchange our old phone for a new one, one of the great fears...