The best cooperative games for Android mobiles (2022)

Playing the best simulation, survival, action, or almost any other genre games on your mobile phone is usually something you do alone. However, if you don’t like to play alone, there are also very fun and addictive titles that will allow you to play together with your Android mobile phone.

Cooperative titles are perfect to play with friends or family because they are competitive.

In this list we review the best cooperative games of the moment. They stand out for being simple and for having a perfect gameplay to unite several people in a single game.

-Death Squared: Death Squared is a simple game based on a puzzle that must be solved by two players at the same time. To meet the objective they will have to coordinate each of their movements. In the event that they make a mistake, they will lose part of what they have advanced and it will become more difficult.

-Among Us: Without a doubt, Among Us is one of the best cooperative games today. It has a huge community of users and the games are very fun. The mechanics are simple, in a spaceship there are several crew members, but one of them is a traitor who wants to kill the others. The objective is to discover the impostor before being executed by him.

-Terraria: Like Minecraft, it supports LAN cooperation, which is a great feature because it offers a world of possibilities. Terraria is a complete game that opens a new dimension to the player where he can explore, face enemies and build his own world as he always imagined.

-Battle of Polytopia: It’s a turn-based strategy game where every move must be executed coolly. In cooperative mode, the player will be able to face his family and friends to test the mental agility of each one. The main objective revolves around conquering enemy territory.

-Rocket League Sideswipe: Rocket League in 2022 is one of the best mobile cooperative games because it offers many hours of fun. It is a competitive soccer title where the players have been replaced by cars, the mechanics are very well worked and it is really addictive and exciting.

