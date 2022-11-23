The best computer speakers of 2022

Share on Facebook Share on LinkedIn Share on Pinterest Share on Email Share on Telegram Share on WhatsApp

There are laptops and desktops that are excellent and have an integrated sound system, but the experience will never be the best if we don’t use good ones. computer speakers. It is important to have good sound so that the multimedia content plays as it should. In this way, any audio detail will be heard perfectly.

Just because you own a laptop doesn’t have to mean you have to sacrifice sound, there are several competent speakers on the market.

Therefore, having computer speakers is vital, especially when using the computer at home. The best thing is that the speakers work on any model of laptop, PC, Mac and are also compatible with the best Chromebooks on the market, there will be no limitations. Next, we will give the list that we have prepared.

– RAZER Leviathan computer soundbar: an efficient soundbar that won’t take up a huge amount of space. As a result, it will fit under most monitors to provide good stereo audio. In addition, it also has a subwoofer that allows you to complement the bass.

– Logi Dock: a small speaker that has a versatile USB-C port, a useful display output and 100W charging. Another key point is that it has dual 55mm drivers and six noise-canceling microphones. It is a compact device with remarkable sound quality.

– Logitech Z623: designed for those who use the computer at home most of the time. This model is a THX certified 2.1 stereo speaker set, it can be connected to any device via a 3.5mm audio cable.

– Logitech Z906 5.1: one of the best sound systems for computers. It will offer high quality surround sound, a point in favor is that it is compatible with Dolby Digital and DTS technology through optical or coaxial cable. This is also a great option for those with a console.

– Edifier 2.1 Speaker M3200: It has a simple and elegant design where the two stereo speakers with a woofer inside and a subwoofer for the floor stand out. For its part, the volume knob can be placed on any surface. This is helpful for quick and easy volume control.

If, in addition to these computer speakers, what you want are good smart speakers, in this other article you will find what you are looking for.