The best cloud storage platforms

Cloud storage platforms are a service that makes it possible to store all kinds of information on the Internet, thanks to this, files can be accessed from anywhere in the world, since the system is available on the web, so You only have to enter the account to have the information available.

There are many options that offer a first-rate service to securely store information in the cloud.

The idea is very simple, but effective, cloud storage platforms allow you to have a backup copy of the most important files, best of all, they are very easy to use. Next, we will say which are the most competent services today, those that offer a first-rate user experience.

–DropBox: the interface is very well optimized, navigating in it is easy and fluid. The most relevant tools are just a click away. It’s very simple to send large files to other contacts and choose who can access the information in the account.

–OneDrive: It is perfect for Windows computers as it is a platform designed by Microsoft. It is versatile, it works perfectly in the personal and business sphere. Its handling is simple, it is easy to choose which files will be backed up in the cloud so that the computer backup is always up to date.

– PCloud: It is not the most famous platform, but it has many advantages. It’s end-to-end encrypted, it can double as a hosting service for HTML sites, and the sync, backup, and sharing options are right up there with the competition, plus the subscription price is very affordable.

–MobiDrive: an effective and simple service that meets the most basic. Best of all, the free storage reaches 20 GB. A decent amount to store photos and documents without having to worry about running out of space. An interesting quality is that it has the ability to change the format of the files.

–IceDrive: a complete option that stands out for having affordable prices. It should also be mentioned that the servers are very fast, ideal for uploading or downloading very large files without any limitation. It also has end-to-end encryption and multiple backup options.