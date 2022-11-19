Despite the fact that mobile video games have evolved a lot, for example, in terms of graphics, the truth is that they still have a long way to go until they manage to provide a gaming experience similar to that of computers.

Now smartphones have enough power to run titles on computers that are not very demanding.

However, there are classic pc games that can be played on Android and iOS mobiles with an experience similar to that of computers. These are currently the best classic PC games for mobile.

–The Grand Theft Auto III Series: one of the most famous game sagas of all time can be installed on mobile without complications. Best of all, you can choose between GTA III, Vice City, and San Andreas, which is perfect for reminiscing about those era-defining video games.

– Roller Coaster Tycoon: this is one of the must have of android phones. The player will have to create an amusement park that has the best roller coasters in the world. The premise is simple, but the ability to customize this title and the thousands of accessories it brings make it a deep and highly addictive game.

– Doom and Doom II: a true classic of first person shooter games. It has everything you need, satisfying gunplay, lots of enemies, complex levels, and a memorable soundtrack. In addition, the on-screen controls are very comfortable because the adaptation is perfect. The gaming experience will not be overshadowed at any time.

–Max Payne Mobile: a Rockstar shooter that proposed something new in the video game industry. The story is dark and complicated, capable of catching from the first minute. As for the gameplay, it is well taken to mobile. Nothing is lost, it is pleasant to play the title on the smartphone screen.

– Planescape: Torment: Enhanced Edition: a classic role-playing video game that offers more than 50 hours of history. Likewise, it is one of the most complete, it has a competent soundtrack, character customization, hundreds of weapons and accessories, and fluid and entertaining gameplay.