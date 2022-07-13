- Advertisement -

Chromebooks are very popular because they are cheap and very useful computers. If you don’t want to spend a lot of money to buy a computer and want a computer that meets basic tasks, it doesn’t hurt to take into account the best chromebooks of 2022.

A Chromebook is perfect for school or any office-related job.

They offer great performance and do much more than you think. They are laptops with excellent value for money with which you can carry out all kinds of functions, from customizing the desktop as you wish, installing Android apps, or downloading and running Android games, and much more.

Pay attention to the list of the best Chromebooks that you can find on the market in 2022:

– Acer Chromebook Spin 713: for many this is one of the best Chromebooks of the moment. It has an amazing 2K resolution display with a 3:2 panel that is perfect for work and multitasking. The keyboard is of high quality, comfortable and quiet, designed to work on it for hours. In addition, it has 11th generation Intel processors.

– Samsung Galaxy Chromebook: It has a minimalist and portable design, since its screen is only 13.3 inches, but the panel resolution is 4K. Any type of content will look great in that panel. This Chromebook can be fully folded to function as a tablet and features its own S Pen, perfect for taking notes, drawing and more.

– Chromebook Pixelbook Go: suffice it to say that it has been designed by Google, the user experience it offers is excellent. Chrome OS is extremely fast, fluid and light, it will open any application, web and program with the speed of light. It is made to work online on platforms like Google Docs.

– Acer Chromebook 315: for us it is the best Chromebook in terms of quality – price. To begin with, it has a 15.6-inch screen with Full HD resolution that greatly facilitates any work. The multimedia content looks great, it is perfect for reading and writing.

–Lenovo Chromebook Duet: We can describe it as a two-in-one device. It can be a small laptop with a detachable keyboard or a tablet with a 10.1-inch screen with Full HD resolution. A big plus point is that the battery has an average autonomy of 11.5 hours, which is incredible.

– Lenovo IdeaPad Duet 5: It’s another two-in-one Chromebook, only this one is much better than the entry-level Duet model. It incorporates a 13.3-inch OLED screen, which means that when it is assembled as a laptop, it will allow you to carry out any work comfortably. Offers support for styluses, it is a perfect device for taking notes, drawing, designing, etc.