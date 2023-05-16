The best chess games for mobile

- Advertisement -

Chess is a board game that combines agility, planning, certainty and a lot of concentration, the practice of which benefits the proper functioning of the brain.

Playing chess helps prevent diseases such as Alzheimer’s and improves your concentration, memory, decision-making and planning abilities

This ancient game is used to improve intellectual capacity, to exercise both hemispheres of the brain, to improve creativity and enhance memory and is also a great ally to prevent mental illnesses such as Alzheimer’s. In addition, chess also helps increase your reading ability and better solve problems by improving your level of decision.

Included in the category of best board games and strategy titles, the best mobile chess games can be as challenging as they are educational. It is true that there is nothing like touching the pieces and the board, but thanks to technology you can also play chess wherever you are.

Among the classic hobby mobile apps there are also many aimed at chess lovers or those who want to learn how to play it. These are some of the best apps to play chess that you will find today:

The best apps to play chess on mobile

– Chess Openings Trainer: fully focused on practicing opening plays. One of its best features is to tell you what your weaknesses are as the game unfolds.

– CT-ART: Thanks to its more than 2,000 basic exercises to learn strategies, CT-ART is, in addition to being an excellent game, one of the best apps for learning to play chess.

– Play Magnus Chess: its game engine is tuned to play like chess grandmaster Magnus Carlsen did at different stages and ages.

–Sredder Chess: It may not be one of the most popular, but its more than 1000 puzzles and its saving options and variety of difficulty levels make it a good alternative.

– Matte in 1: From the creators of CT-ART, Mate 1 is also a great title to polish your knowledge, since it has more than 2500 riddles and clues to know when you make mistakes.

–Chess Tactics Pro: its forte is the immense number of challenges it offers to practice your skills. Also, according to the developers, many of those challenges can reach the ELO 2000+ difficulty level.

– AI Factory Limited Chess: It has managed to position itself as one of the most popular thanks to its game modes, casual and professional. Additionally, the game features 12 difficulty levels, leaderboards, and cloud saves.

– Lichess: offers you the possibility of playing online against more than 150,000 players. Some of its main attractions are its varied game modes, tournaments, and statistical records of your games.

– Really Bad Chess: It stands out for presenting a proposal in which you can play with a random number of each of the pieces. For example, in Really Bad Chess you can play with five bishops instead of two.

– Chess Play and Learn: Thanks to its more than 50,000 puzzles, interactive lessons and powerful AI, “Chess · Play and Learn” is preferred by more than 38 million users.

Other recommended chess games for mobile

-Chess/Chess: This game of strategy and logic is available on Android so you can play it from your mobile. With this application you will learn the basic rules of the game, what they are and how the pieces move, as well as techniques to win a match. In addition, you will know which situations are the most common in chess to learn how to overcome them easily. Once this is done, you can move on to the game phase where, together with other players or against the system, you can test your skills.

-Free 3D Chess Master: is the pp that allows you to play chess in 3D that you have from your Android mobile device. It offers different levels of difficulty, with last generation graphics. You can enable motion suggestion features, adjust the camera for different angles, and more.

-Online Chess – Play with friends: With this chess app you can play for free with your friends or people from all over the world through its online mode. Compete with other experts and fans through this simple application available for Android.

-Chess – Chess: This app is for iOS users who want to learn how to play chess. It is free and is intended for a single player or two players. You can compete against experts from around the world or against the application system itself. It has quality graphics, good sound and a difficulty level engine made with Artificial Intelligence technology so that you can level up.