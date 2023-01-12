The best cheap Xiaomi phones 2023

- Advertisement -

The Chinese brand Xiaomi has in its catalog a wide variety of smartphones in the access range that will maintain prices below 200 euros by 2023. Here are best and cheap Xiaomi phones 2023

Xiaomi has a wide catalog of terminals in all ranges, standing out especially in the access

All of them are capable of satisfying the most common needs for almost any mobile phone user, although it is true that each one has distinctive characteristics that may be more attractive for users with different levels of demand in different sections, from those who prefer better features. in the part of the camera or a greater performance for a gamer use.

Below is a selection of seven Xiaomi phones that maintain prices below 200 euros for the free terminal. In some cases, they may even be in better conditions in the case of operators that include some type of additional offer with the contracting of a line or other related services.

The list of best and cheap Xiaomi phones [2023]

- Advertisement -

–Xiaomi Redmi 9A: Its main features are a 6.53-inch HD+ type screen, 13-megapixel rear camera with improved management of image capture through artificial intelligence (AI), 32 GB of internal storage and 2 GB of RAM, MediaTek Helio G25 processor and 5,000mAh battery (99 euros).

-Xiaomi Redmi A1: With 2 GB of RAM and 32 GB of storage, its screen is 6.52 inches HD +. It has a dual 8-megapixel rear camera with AI, MediaTek Helio A22 processor and 5,000 mAh battery (99 euro).

-Xiaomi Redmi 9C: This smartphone with a 6.53-inch HD+ screen has 3GB of RAM and 64GB storage capacity, a 13-megapixel rear camera enhanced with AI and three-fold optical zoom, a MediaTek Helio G35 processor, a 5,000 mAh capacity battery, and the possibility of fast charging. (139 euro).

-Xiaomi Redmi 10: With a 6.5-inch FHD+ DotDisplay screen and a 90 Hz refresh rate, it has 4 GB of RAM and 128 GB of internal storage capacity. Its processor is a MediaTek Helio G88 and the rear camera is a 50-megapixel quad camera with AI. The battery is 5,000 mAh (179 euro).

- Advertisement -

-Xiaomi Redmi 10C: With 4 GB of RAM and 128 GB of internal storage, its Dot Drop HD + screen is 6.71 inches and its processor is a Snapdragon 680. The main camera is 50 megapixels and the battery is 5,000 mAh (169 euro).

- Advertisement -

-Xiaomi Redmi Note 11 : With a 6.43-inch 90 Hz AMOLED Dot Display screen, 4GB of RAM and 64GB of internal storage capacity, SnapDragon 680 processor and 5,000 mAh battery with 33W fast charging, its AI-enhanced quad camera reaches 50 megapixels (159 euro).

-Xiaomi LITTLE M5: With a 6.58-inch FHD+ DotDrop screen and a 90Hz refresh rate, it has 4 GB of RAM and 128 GB of internal storage. MediaTek Helio G99 processor and AI-enhanced 50-megapixel triple camera. Its battery is 5,000mAh (169 euro).