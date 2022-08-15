The best cheap Wi-Fi 6 routers you can buy in 2022

- Advertisement -

%20Wi-Fi%206%20baratos%20que%20puedes%20comprar%20en%202022&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.trecebits.com%2F2022%2F08%2F15%2Fmejores-routers-wifi-6-baratos%2F&via=TreceBits&related=TreceBits" rel="noopener noreferrer nofollow"> Share on Twitter Share on Facebook Share on LinkedIn Share on Pinterest Share to Email Share on Telegram Share on WhatsApp

Wi-Fi 6 is a new technology that will allow faster Internet connections, greater range to improve the signal, lower electricity consumption and optimized security protocols to secure your home Wi-Fi network. Therefore, if you want to enjoy all these privileges, you should ask your mobile phone operator or purchase one of the best wifi 6 routers on the market.

Wi-Fi 6 has become the current standard for devices and routers as they support the new protocol.

With one of the best cheap Wi-Fi 6 routers you can enjoy all the important features without spending a large sum of money. Here we have brought together the most competent in the market so that your user experience is satisfactory and you do not miss any vital tool.

– Asus RT-AX1800S: It has what it takes to comply with each section. We are talking about an AX1800 connection with 574 Mbps at 2.4 GHz and 1,201 Mbps at 5 GHz. For its part, the design is well thought out, it has four Ethernet ports, enough for everything you have in mind.

– TP-Link Archer AX21: It is a useful router for all those people who want to have high browsing speed. It offers an AX1800 connection with 574 Mbps at 2.4 GHz and 1,201 Mbps at 5 GH. It has four Ethernet ports and, thanks to Wi-Fi 6, an Android mobile with Wi-Fi 5 will connect at 867 Mbps, which is really positive.

– Netgear Nighthawk RAX40: for many it is one of the best Wi-Fi 6 routers of 2022. It has a dual band AX3000 that doubles the speed of 5 GHz compared to AX1800 routers. Due to 160 MHz support, Wi-Fi 5 compatible devices will reach a maximum speed of 2400 Mbps.

– Linksys MAX-STREAM MR7350: we describe it as a cheap and balanced router in every section. To begin with, it has an AX1800 connection, but its main strength is that it covers a maximum distance of 157 square meters, which makes it the ideal router for large houses and apartments.

– Asus RT-AX82U: It has been designed for users who need a very fast Internet connection, being an AX5400 router, it can reach a speed of up to 5400 Mbps. This is perfect for people who play video games at a competitive level or homes with many individuals connected to the same network. .

– Eero 6 Router: its great point in favor is that it has impeccable software that is very intuitive and with exceptional performance. The connection is AX1800 and each section of it can be controlled from the device application, something extremely useful and practical for changing passwords, adding users and more.