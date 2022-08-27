The best cheap headsets to play video games

- Advertisement -

If you want to play video without having to disturb the neighbors, it will be essential that you acquire good headphones. At the time we talked about the best mobile headphones and the perfect wireless headphones. Now, we will return to the same topic, only this time we will focus on the best cheap helmets to play consoles like PS4 and PS5. In this way, you will enjoy all the sound effects without spending a large sum of money.

The market offers a wide variety of hearing aids that have an excellent value for money, almost unbeatable.

Next, we will give a definitive list of the best cheap that you can buy for your PlayStation or any other video game console. No matter which of them you choose, you can be totally sure that you will make a smart purchase, you will not regret a thing.

– Razer KrakenX: they are one of the cheapest on this list, but you will not miss anything. For starters, they have a very decent microphone built in and the sound quality is good. Overall audio is solid, with well-balanced highs, mids, and lows. They are very light, they only weigh 250 grams and do not bother in the least.

– Sennheiser GSP 300 POS: we can describe them as off-road helmets. They do not excel in anything, but they deliver in all facets. The microphone is used to talk to your friends without communication failures and the horns will allow you to enjoy all the sound details of the games without problems.

– Steel Series Arctis 3: they are made for multiplayer gaming sessions, we say this because the microphone stands out above the competition. Your voice will be heard loud and clear, the same with your companions, so they are perfect for chatting while playing. The sound cancellation of the microphone is one of the best in this price range. For its part, the audio is good, although it does not shine in any section.

– Roccat ELO 7.1 Air: We are facing one of the best wireless options, it is enough to mention that the autonomy is 24 hours. It should be noted that the headphones capture background audio well, thus creating a more immersive atmosphere. As for the microphone, it is also excellent, the voice is heard clearly and without distortion.

– Razer BlackShark V2 X: his strong point is the quality of the sound it has. The consistency is very good, as is the accuracy, which is perfect for games like Call of Duty: Warzone because you’ll know where the enemy footsteps are coming from. The ear cushions come with cooling gel to prevent heat and sweat during gaming sessions.