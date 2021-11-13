The best centralized cryptocurrency exchanges

Share on Facebook Share on LinkedIn Share on Pinterest Share to Email Share on Telegram Share on WhatsApp

Centralized cryptocurrency exchanges are those that they have an intermediary, in this case the platform developer company, which intervenes in the cryptocurrency transaction to be carried out. These exchanges are easier to operate, since they do not require a digital wallet, since the exchange is the custodian of the cryptocurrencies that are bought and sold, and they also usually have mobile applications with which to buy cryptocurrencies.

Although the ease of trading is one of the biggest advantages of these exchanges, one of their main disadvantages is that we do not own all cryptocurrencies that we exchange, since we do not have the private keys of the funds and all the transaction data is stored in a centralized server.

For all those who want to trade cryptocurrencies without the worry of creating a digital wallet, these are the best centralized exchanges we can find on the market:

-Binance: Binance is one of the leading exchanges in the world. It has one of the most complete lists of cryptocurrencies and tokens on the market. It offers a very intuitive interface and quite affordable rates. In addition, it offers a wide variety of products such as liquidity mining, flexible saving or even investing in futures (this option is subject to national regulations, so it is not available worldwide). Finally, Binance has an academy where we can learn about cryptocurrencies and investments.

-Coinbase: This is the second largest centralized exchange by volume. In this case, the list of cryptocurrencies barely exceeds 30, although they have recently announced that they will facilitate the aggregation process to be able to list the tokens of the main DeFi projects. It allows you to buy cryptocurrencies with fiat money easily and has a very accessible interface.

-Kraken: Kraken is one of the most respected centralized exchanges by the crypto community, thanks to its partnership with German and Japanese banks. It has a list of almost 40 cryptocurrencies and very solid guidelines due to which it only accepts those tokens that can offer the most value. It allows you to buy cryptocurrencies with fiat money and has very low commissions.

-Huobi Global: Like Binance, Huobi Global has one of the broadest cryptocurrency lists, where in addition to the usual ETH, BTC, ADA or USDT, you will also find tokens such as COMP from Compound or Shiba Inu among many others. It allows you to buy with fiduciary money by card and has products such as financial derivatives or staking. It also has an academy to learn how to invest in cryptocurrencies.

-FTX: FTX is an exchange created by the crypto community. At the forefront is Sam Bankman-Fried, one of the great personalities of the crypto world. FTX allows you to buy cryptocurrencies with fiat money and, although its interface is somewhat more complex (similar to what we can find in a decentralized exchange), it offers many options to increase profits such as staking or futures trading.

