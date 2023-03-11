The Best Candles to Burn From Amazon in 2023

selects products independently. If you purchase something from our posts, we may earn a small commission.

I have to admit that I may own too many candles. Do I need an intervention? Who’s to say?! There’s always one burning in at least one room in my apartment, and I just feel like they make everything better. Candles also make great gifts for practically anyone at any time of year. They can instantly change how someone feels (aromatherapy is a real thing!). If you want to add to your collection or need a last-minute gift idea, we’ve rounded up some top-tier candles that you can grab from Amazon without breaking the bank.

Benevolence LA Premium Wild Lavender Scented Candle Benevolence LA makes some of the best candles you can get , with most having 4+ star ratings and over 1,000 reviews. This wild lavender scent is a favorite of mine, but the entire collection is full of fantastic fragrances. Each candle also donates to Zoe International, an organization that helps stop human trafficking.

Craft & Kin Candles Premium 'Wood' Scented Candle Made from 100% natural soy wax, you can fill your with the scent of fresh flowers or linen in no time. It's made with essential oils to keep the scent lingering all day.

LA JOLIE MUSE Fresh Apple Scented Candle Despite the name, this candle isn’t just the smell of apple. It has bergamot, lemon, pineapple, peach, plus hints of rosemary, geranium, musk, amber, and sandalwood for a perfectly cozy scent.

Aromascape 2-Wick Scented Jar Candle There’s a reason that lavender is in so many aromatherapy things — it’s incredibly soothing. This clear glass candle has two wicks and can burn for up to 80 hours.

This soy candle smells of fresh linen, a scent that can immediately make a home smell bright and clean. It’s vegan, paraben-free, and cruelty-free.

Mrs. Meyers Scented Basil Soy Candle Yes, they sell these in every grocery store and convenience corner store on the planet, but they’re damn good. My personal favorite is Basil, but you should keep an eye out for the seasonal ones, as well.

Lulu Candles Jasmine, Oud & Sandal Wood Candle If you want a super unique scent, go for this one. It's made with jasmine, oud, and sandalwood, which will give your home an earthy scent.

Nest Fragrances Bamboo Candle I’ve said this before, but Nest just makes crazy good candles. Bamboo is crisp but not too summery, so you can really have it burning all year long. It makes a great bathroom scent because it smells, well, clean. Don’t want to have an open flame? Grab their smart oil diffuser.

Capri Blue Volcano Candle When you step foot into an Anthropologie and enjoy the smell, you’re wafting in the scent of a Capri Blue Volcano candle (or the candles because they have a ton). This bad boy will make your home smell juicy and crisp, thanks to scents of tropical fruits, lemons, limes, and oranges, without even being lit.

