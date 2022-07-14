HomeTech NewsAppsThe best calendar apps for your mobile

The best calendar apps for your mobile

Tech NewsApps

Published on

By Brian Adam
calendario.jpg
calendario.jpg
- Advertisement -

Both Android and iOS have their own calendar, somewhat basic, but useful. For example, the Google calendar has several shortcuts that can be useful for its users. Similarly, if you want to go further, you have at your disposal calendar apps of third parties who do an excellent job.

A calendar application can be the perfect ally to schedule events, tasks, appointments and much more.

Soon we will give a list of the best calendar apps that you can download on your mobile. Each of them stands out because it will offer you multiple interesting options that can be perfectly coupled with your work and lifestyle.

– aCalendar (Android): First of all, it offers an automatic synchronization with your Google account. A great point in its favor is that it is very easy to use, its design is minimalist and comfortable, so creating an event, setting an alarm on a specific day and any other activity will be easy.

Samsung’s Galaxy Note will not return, but will have a natural heir in 2022

Calendar Apps for Android

– Any.do (Android): It is one of the best calendar apps, since it is very complete. It has the ability to send reminders through WhatsApp or send them when you are in a certain place. The list of options is extensive, it is used to generate events, alarms, automatically send notes to your contacts and much more.

Mobile calendar apps

– SimpleCalendar (Android): it is made for users who want something simple, classic and effective. Its strong point is that it has many customization options, you can assign specific colors to each activity, make several reminders on a specific date, etc.

Calendar apps for phones

[mb_related_posts2]

– File Calendar (iOS): its main purpose is productivity, it has the ability to link files with tasks that you have to do on specific days of the month. But that’s not all, it also adds copies of notes, images, document scanning, among others. It is intended for professionals who have a busy job.

Calendars for iOS

– Fantastic Calendar (iOS): even though it is made for iOS, it links to Microsoft, Outlook, Yahoo, Google Calendar, etc. This means that you can have all your events in one place, in addition, the app will carry out activities on its own, such as making video calls that you have scheduled on a particular date, sending messages and activating alarms.

Best calendars for iOS

– Time page (iOS): pending tasks are presented in the form of cards, as if it were an agenda, which is very convenient. It offers a map for you to evaluate your workload in the week or month and its app for Apple Watch is excellent, it’s very easy to use and many things can be done from the same smartwatch.

Calendar Apps for Apple

New malware infects Android phones by pretending to be a system update
  • TAGS

- Advertisement -

Latest articles

Gaming

NVIDIA gives away DOOM Eternal and Ghostwire Tokyo when you buy a GeForce RTX 30

The normalization of the stock of graphics cards, and the stabilization of demand, have...
Tech News

TikTok will have a sister app called Kesong

ByteDance, the company that owns TikTok and its Chinese version Douyin, is preparing to...
Apple

iPhone 15 Pro Max with 6x periscope zoom, but it will be the only one | Kuo

For the moment it is only rumors, but the road would be drawn: Apple...
Europe

Annual inflation across the eurozone will peak at 7.6% in 2022

Inflation across the European Union will remain extraordinarily high for the remainder of the...

More like this

How to?

So you can connect your AirPods to your Mac and use Handoff

All Apple users know that the company likes to have all its devices connected...
Smart Gadgets

The hidden function of your Xiaomi Band 7: control Netflix from the bracelet

Year after year Xiaomi sweeps the smartband market with its Mi Band family....
How to?

How to download all photos and videos from a Telegram chat

  Telegram is becoming popular beyond the technological and anti-Facebook circles -anti-WhatsApp, if you prefer-...

© 2021 voonze.com.