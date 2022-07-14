The best calendar apps for your mobile

- Advertisement -

Both Android and iOS have their own calendar, somewhat basic, but useful. For example, the Google calendar has several shortcuts that can be useful for its users. Similarly, if you want to go further, you have at your disposal calendar apps of third parties who do an excellent job.

A calendar application can be the perfect ally to schedule events, tasks, appointments and much more.

Soon we will give a list of the best calendar apps that you can download on your mobile. Each of them stands out because it will offer you multiple interesting options that can be perfectly coupled with your work and lifestyle.

– aCalendar (Android): First of all, it offers an automatic synchronization with your Google account. A great point in its favor is that it is very easy to use, its design is minimalist and comfortable, so creating an event, setting an alarm on a specific day and any other activity will be easy.

– Any.do (Android): It is one of the best calendar apps, since it is very complete. It has the ability to send reminders through WhatsApp or send them when you are in a certain place. The list of options is extensive, it is used to generate events, alarms, automatically send notes to your contacts and much more.

– SimpleCalendar (Android): it is made for users who want something simple, classic and effective. Its strong point is that it has many customization options, you can assign specific colors to each activity, make several reminders on a specific date, etc.

[mb_related_posts2]

– File Calendar (iOS): its main purpose is productivity, it has the ability to link files with tasks that you have to do on specific days of the month. But that’s not all, it also adds copies of notes, images, document scanning, among others. It is intended for professionals who have a busy job.

– Fantastic Calendar (iOS): even though it is made for iOS, it links to Microsoft, Outlook, Yahoo, Google Calendar, etc. This means that you can have all your events in one place, in addition, the app will carry out activities on its own, such as making video calls that you have scheduled on a particular date, sending messages and activating alarms.

– Time page (iOS): pending tasks are presented in the form of cards, as if it were an agenda, which is very convenient. It offers a map for you to evaluate your workload in the week or month and its app for Apple Watch is excellent, it’s very easy to use and many things can be done from the same smartwatch.