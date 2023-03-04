The best boxing games for mobile

- Advertisement -

Mobile fighting titles are famous, they have a large community of gamers behind them. One of the most sought after are boxing games because, in addition to the blows, they also require thinking about each movement so as not to be injured and to be able to impact the opponent efficiently. Smartphones have several boxing video games that offer a good experience.

There are good boxing video games with attractive mechanics where knowing how to defend yourself will be crucial to achieving victory.

So, if you are a lover of fighting titles, here we will give a list of the best boxing games that you can download to your mobile. They will give you many hours of fun and also have competent 3D graphics, they are complete creations that fit well on the phone screen.

– EA Sports UFC 2: It has good graphics and includes a catalog of real fighters. Here the strategy prevails, you must know how to cover yourself to counterattack and knock down the enemy to try to apply a hold. The combos of punches, kicks and grabs are complex and challenging, you have to calculate each movement to avoid being defeated.

–Real Boxing 2: a title inspired by the Rocky movies that features several of the main characters of this saga, such as Creed and Mr. T. Here the strategy is left aside to offer a simple and entertaining arcade fighting game. The one who manages to hit the most hits and is able to unite the most critical combos will win.

–Boxing Star: once you choose your fighter you can improve their skills to take advantage of a specific fighting style. The variety of punches responds to classic boxing variations such as jabs, uppercuts, and hooks. It has a career mode that will allow you to evolve, you will start fighting in the streets and then you will become a world famous star.

– World Boxing Challenge: offers the possibility of creating your own boxer so that you can train him as you wish and adopt his own style. It is a deep game where, in addition to fighting, you will have to constantly exercise the character so that his abilities improve and do not drop due to inactivity. It also has a market for buying and selling fighters that is interesting.

– Punch Club: It looks like a fighting game from the 90s, the setting is 2D and the combat is linear. You will play a character who wants to take revenge in the ring, but to achieve his mission you will have to improve his abilities and characteristics. You will also be able to optimize their dexterity, strength, precision of blows, etc.

–Boxing King: its strong point is the sharp graphics, the animations are detailed and the characters look good. The mechanics are simple, choose a fighter to start climbing the boxing ranking, as you progress, the fights will become more complex because the opponents will be stronger and more skillful.